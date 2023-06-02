Is it Rahul Gandhi against Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024?





New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in 2024, the big question is who will be the opposition candidate for prime minister? Well, the answer to that billion dollar question lies in Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing visit to the United States. Here’s how it’s built. On the first day, Indian Overseas Congress President Sam Pitroda gave a 10-minute speech to introduce Gandhi’s first public program in Santa Clara. Pitroda said: “On the one hand, new technologies will eliminate jobs. On the other hand, we need many more jobs. So our challenges are very particular and we need a young mind like Rahul to lead the country.” “We need someone with an open mind. We need someone with more visibility and global experience. And that’s why we’re all here to meet and interact with a great number of people,” he added. In an interview in Washington DC on Thursday, a heavily loaded Gandhi with a landslide victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls claimed that there is a hidden underlying building and that he will “surprise” the people in the coming general elections. To topple Modi and the BJP from power, it is understood that the opposition is ready to fight together for 350-400 seats. Congress has repeatedly said that no opposition unit will succeed unless it is at the center of such an effort. However, the big old party clearly knows that projecting Gandhi as a contender for prime minister would derail the idea of ​​“unity of the opposition”. Even though Gandhi claimed that the opposition in India is fairly well united, he is aware of the complications when it comes to “unity of opposition”. “It’s a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we’ve also been in competition with (other) oppositions (parties). So it’s a bit of give and take as it should be. But I’m convinced that will happen,” he added. Although no one speaks out, there are believed to be many contenders for the post of prime minister and no opposition party wants anyone to claim the post before the election. Opposition unity encountered obstacles as opposition leaders such as Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and KCR realized that opposition unity was an effort to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. In particular, for this reason, it is believed that the Congress presented Nitish Kumar to negotiate with all other opposition leaders. Kumar held several rounds of talks to shape the “unity of the opposition”. Indeed, Congress was able to rally the opposition to make Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister of India and project him now as someone to lead India on global platforms.

