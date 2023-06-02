Trump town hall today: Trump downplays filing of secret documents as he predicts DeSantis will finish fourth in primary





Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for a town hall to answer questions from Iowa voters on Thursday, though almost all of the questions came from the Fox News host.

In front of a loud and adoring crowd, the former president was quizzed on domestic and foreign policy topics, saying he would resolve most within six months of taking office. When other Republican primary candidates were brought up, he dismissed them as the audience booed and laughed at the mention of their names.

The town hall intervenes immediately after the development of a bomb in the case of classified documents against the former president. Federal prosecutors reportedly obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which he is said to have admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran and undermining his own defense.

Mr. Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social: The story of the document illegally leaked by the DOJ, FBI and special prosecutor is a continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time and, like all others, false news ! I didn’t do anything wrong, they did and have been doing it for a long time.

The 45th president claimed on Wednesday that Mr. DeSantis was seeking a name change.

Have you heard that Rob DeSanctimonious wants to change his name again, Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

He demands that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis. I actually like Da better, nicer flow, so I’m glad he’s changing it.

He gets very upset when people, including journalists, don’t pronounce him correctly. So he shouldn’t care, DeSanctimonious?

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar2 June 2023 09:00

1685685600Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain says calm down, nervous nellies after Biden falls

Gustaf Kilander2 June 2023 07:00

1685678400 Underrated McCarthy walks out of debt deal empowered to speak, still threatened by far-right

Underappreciated from the start, the Republican who traveled to his California hometown of Bakersfield and stumbled into a congressional career was never taken too seriously by the Washington establishment.

With the House’s overwhelming passage of the debt ceiling and budget deal he brokered with President Joe Biden, the emerging speaker has proven naysayers wrong. An unrelenting force, he pushed a reluctant White House to the negotiating table and secured the votes of his recalcitrant GOP majority to seal the deal.

You always ask yourself the same questions every week: do you think you can pass the bill this week. Do you think you’ll still be a speaker next week, McCarthy chided reporters after Wednesday night’s late vote.

Keep underestimating us, he said, and keep proving to the American public that we never gave up.

Lisa Mascaro, APJune 2, 2023 5:00 AM

1685674800Watch Biden travel and fall on stage at Air Force graduation ceremony

Joe Biden falls at Air Force graduation

The president fell to his knees but was quickly helped to his feet during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, to cheers from the crowd.

The 80-year-old president had presented diplomas and thanked Academy graduates for choosing the service before the fall.

Mr Biden pointed a black sandbag at the scene, apparently blaming him for the trip.

Watch the moment Biden stumbles and falls on stage in Colorado

Joe Biden tripped and fell on stage while attending the Air Force graduation ceremony in Colorado. The president fell to his knees but was quickly helped to his feet during the event at the service academy in Colorado Springs on Thursday, to cheers from the crowd. The 80-year-old president had presented diplomas and thanked Academy graduates for choosing the service before the fall. Mr Biden pointed a black sandbag at the scene, apparently blaming him for the trip.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 04:00

1685673917Woman interrupts DeSantis speech to claim her son’s murder was covered up

The woman who made the accusation was taken out of the establishment where the rally was taking place. As she left the event, the woman threw away a DeSantis hat she was holding and vowed to replace it with a hat featuring former President Donald Trump.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 03:45

1685673042Watch: Audience sings We Love Trump during commercial break

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 03:30

1685672499Trump downplays legal threat to record secret documents

Donald Trump returned to a familiar refrain on Thursday, once again insisting he had done nothing wrong even as new challenges seemingly crop up every day for the ex-president who faces a multitude criminal and civil investigations.

John Bowden tabled this report.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 03:21

1685671268Watch: Trump says he will blow up the US in six months

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 03:01

1685671210

And with that, the town hall is over after just two questions from the audience.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 03:00

1685670949

Trump reiterates his claim that he could stop Russia’s war on Ukraine within 24 hours.

Trump says it’s because he knows both Putin and Zelensky.

He then claims that the death toll in Ukraine is much higher than what is reported: The figures are very different from what you are told.

Oliver O’Connell2 June 2023 02:55

