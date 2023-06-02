Politics
Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party pose the biggest risk to India’s next generation of children: Mike Pompeo at IEC 2023
Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at IEC 2023 on Friday.
Pompeo said the Ayatollah, Iran’s Supreme Leader, is not a religious leader but a terrorist. Extracts
About India…
Everyone knows the title “America First”. It was off-putting to some, which I completely understand. But President Trump and I wanted the people of India to put their country first. We wanted every nation to do the things that matter to them.
The power structures in the world have changed and India is now a major power in the world. It is not a power that is going to be important soon, but a power that is important today, as it exists. I still believe it with all my heart.
In regards to
But we recognize that for America to succeed, and for our people to be more prosperous and more secure, we must have deep economic relations between the United States and India. We need to have deep security relations between the United States and India. So it was in our interest to do so. We were very lucky to have a great counterpart like Prime Minister Modi while we were in power.
I am proud of the work we have done to build our bilateral relationship and our relationships with other partners in the region, including QUAD, which has begun to become effective in protecting our two countries.
On the future vision of Indo-Pacific and Indian interests in the region…
The greatest challenge for the next generation of Indian children is posed by the Chinese Communist Party. The greatest geostrategic risk to the next generation of Indian children comes from Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party.
On the fight against Chinese Indo-Pacific aggression…
We tackled it in three parts. First, we needed a significant set of deeper relationships with wider Asia, including the Middle East. So we worked well, and with the Abraham Accords to try to lower the tension in the Middle East itself and to deal with the strategic threat, the threat came from the regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
And then second, we had to build with our friends in Australia, South Korea, Japan and India. A set of both economic and military relations. The capability set made it clear that we were committed to protecting the things that really mattered – fundamental property rights, human dignity.
|
