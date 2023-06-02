Trump slumps on Truth Social as his lawyer struggles to defend damning secret recording





Former President Donald Trump fumed on Wednesday over a damning report that Special Counsel Jack Smith obtained an audio recording of him that undermines his longstanding argument that he had the power to declassify documents with his mind.

In the audio, which was recorded in 2021 and relayed to reporters from multiple sources who had heard it, the former president is heard weighing the dangers of sharing classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. According to CNN, Trump acknowledged in the recording that he had kept classified documents and “suggests he would like to share the information, but he is aware of the limitations of his ability after the presidency to declassify documents.”

The audio recording, which is now in the hands of federal prosecutors, is another explosive revelation that could impact the progress of Smith’s investigation into Trump’s handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The Republican presidential frontrunner fumed about the “leak” on Truth Social on Wednesday night.

“Massachusetts’s top federal prosecutor leaked sensitive Justice Department information in an effort to help a friend win an election and hurt his opponent. The prosecutor just resigned. Big ramifications,” he said. -he writes. “BUT WAIT, all of the Democratic ‘persecutors’ trying to interfere with the 2024 presidential election are constantly and illegally disclosing about me. Will they resign and will there be an investigation into their leak? There should be! “

Trump’s reference was to Rachael Rollins, who resigned as a US attorney last month following a DOJ investigation into her appearance at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, among other ethical concerns. The resulting federal reports accused Rollins of leaking sensitive information to a reporter to influence a local election, lying to investigators, and inappropriately attending the fundraiser.

During an appearance on CNN on Wednesday night, Trump attorney James Trusty declined to “judge the matter in the media” and echoed some of his boss’ sentiments while being asked about the report by presenter Kaitlan Collins, who co-wrote it.

“Jim, if this has been declassified, then why are we being told that [Trump] is on that tape telling people in the room that he can’t share it with them?” Collins asked Trusty, who said he doubted the validity of the report.

“The DOJ or the FBI or whoever has told you anything they can think of to justify the persecution,” he replied, adding, “They had some rumors yesterday. There’s going to be one every day. They had rumors released yesterday characterizing the theoretical testimony of Evan Corcoran. It was completely untrue.

Want a daily recap of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

When Collins responded that the story, that Trump’s lawyer Corcoran was diverted from searching for classified documents in the former Mar-a-Lago president’s office, was completely irrelevant, Trusty insisted that was not the case.

“This calls into question the legitimacy of one of their leak-based reports. And whether or not you got it through a third party, this is a leak-based report. “, he explained. “I’m not questioning you for directing the story. But what I’m telling you is that it’s factually inaccurate, and I’m not going to treat it like it’s gospel.”

Later in the interview, political correspondent Abby Phillip noted Trusty’s reluctance to explain Trump’s actions.

“We invited you here to provide clarification, and honestly, in that conversation, I heard a lot about the leaks. I heard a lot about the prosecutors. But I really didn’t hear any explanation for your allegations. client behavior. And I think that’s the disconnect here,” she said.

Trusty replied in the affirmative, and she continued, drawing attention to her inability to say whether the document in question was classified or not.

“Okay,” he replied.

“If you’re listening to this, most people would come away saying you can’t have it both ways. You can’t say they’ve all been declassified and not say this document we’re talking about is declassified” , said Philip.

Trusty doubled her position.

“I actually think your viewers are smart enough to realize that I’m taking a stand on the principle that no matter how feverishly you want to pursue the story that’s been leaked to you, I’m not going to make it worthy in the treating as [a] done,” he said. “We’re not going to judge the case on CNN.”

