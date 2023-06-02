Shivaji Maharaj’s Life Inspirational, His Work Still Relevant Today: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a video message on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, June 2, 2023. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on June 2 that the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is inspirational and the work he did continues to be relevant even today as the welfare of the people was the basic principle of its administration. In his video message which was released during the state-level ceremony held atop Raigad Fort in Maharashtra to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha Warrior King, the Prime Minister also said that Shivaji Maharaj embodied courage and that he had advanced administrative skills. . “The welfare of the state and its people was the guiding principle of the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a source of energy and inspiration. His coronation is a chapter important in the history of India,” Prime Minister Modi said. . “A leader must keep his people motivated and confident. Shivaji Maharaj removed the slavery mentality from the people. He not only fought the invaders but also instilled confidence among the people that the establishment of ‘swarajya’ (self-reliance ) was possible,” he said. said. And he not only established ‘swarajya’ but also implemented ‘sushasan’ (good governance), the prime minister added. “Shivaji Maharaj’s administrative and defensive acumen was honed. He was known for his bravery and administrative skills…His life and work are still relevant today and continue to inspire us. The vision of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ encompasses the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj,” he said. The way he has expanded his navy and built sea forts is inspiring, the Prime Minister said, adding: “We have changed the navy ensign and freed the navy from the days of slavery. The new ensign incorporated the royal seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” the Prime Minister noted. The new naval insignia incorporates the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj replacing the cross of Saint George which featured on the naval ensign.

