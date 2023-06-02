Accelerating Indonesia’s Electric Ambition





With electric vehicles increasingly on the road, battery manufacturing has become a global industry. Many countries are affected. Australia, Canada, Chile, China and Congo are the biggest suppliers of raw materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite and copper. Yet it is China alone which dominates the EV battery supply and value chain, producing nearly 85% of the world’s EV batteries. Other nations hope to break this stranglehold, Indonesia leading among them. Indonesia introduced a tax exemption in April as part of its incentive scheme for electric vehiclesaccessible to 250,000 two-wheelers and 35,900 four-wheelers up to December 2023. The goal is to accelerate an economic transformation and investments in the upstream and downstream segments of the electric vehicle industry. The other objective is to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. However, there are still obstacles to the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia. Charging stations are rare in the country and can be expensive. Additionally, electric vehicles continue to be more expensive than conventional vehicles, due to the high cost of imported technology and manufacturing materials. Indonesia’s domestic automotive industry has limited capacity. While the American company Tesla recently announced plans to open a new battery factory in Shanghai, other automakers, including from China, are turning to Southeast Asia. Indonesian President Joko Widodo announced the first integrated end to end EV battery factory will be in North Kalimantan. The plan is to start production in 2024, with two major EV battery companies involved, LG Electronics and Contemporary Amperex Technology. Along with Indonesia’s ambition for EV batteries come a number of environmental concerns. Indonesia is already a major player in the global upstream market for electric vehicles, with a high concentration of world nickel reserves. This natural resource has been recognized as an opportunity to develop a local high-end EV battery sector. Even without the production side, which involves heavy investment, raw materials are estimated to account for around 65% of batteries production costs. Along with Indonesia’s ambition for EV batteries come a number of environmental concerns. Several Local companies build smelters to process nickel as a raw material for battery production, but analysts report environmental standards for nickel refineries in Indonesia are far behind the world average. Concerns have been expressed about high pressure acid leaching as a popular nickel processing technique, which produces hazardous residues. Existing environmental controls should be reinforced to ensure that the level of toxic chemicals in the water does not increase beyond acceptable levels. Supply chain traceability is an essential prerequisite for sustainable product certification, as it enables organizations to ensure that the raw materials they use are produced in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. responsible. Indonesia also needs to consider the downstream waste of used electric vehicle batteries. One of the potential solutions to the problem of electric vehicle battery waste is to explore second-life uses and refurbishment. Reuse of EV batteries can be done in a number of ways, including remanufacturing them for stationary storage systems, using them for grid stabilization, and even recycling the materials inside the batteries to make new batteries or other products. Compared to using newly manufactured batteries, deploying used batteries for energy storage can result in significant cost savings. To ensure that used EV batteries are properly recycled, the government needs to put in place an integrated system to manage them. The supply chain must extend from raw materials, through production, and into a lifetime beyond.

