Coward, cover-up: How a Covid investigation and Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp chats got Rishi Sunak in trouble





By India Today World Desk: Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has found himself in the middle of a flamboyant row due to a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, with allegations of a cover-up and obstructive theft . Created in 2021 and headed by a former judge, Britain’s Covid-19 inquiry recently asked the Conservative government to hand over former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and pandemic diaries. Rishi Sunak was Chancellor of the Exchequer during the pandemic. Sunak’s government said on Thursday it would not forward internal WhatsApp messages and launched legal action against the Covid investigation in a bid to protect the material. In a letter to the inquiry, the Cabinet Office said it would seek judicial review of the request to publish the former prime minister’s WhatsApp messages and notebooks, the Independent reported. The letter said the inquiry’s request amounted to an “unwarranted intrusion” into other aspects of government work, as well as “expectations of privacy”. He further said the investigation was beyond his remit and that the WhatsApp messages and other recordings he requested were “unambiguously irrelevant”. In light of the Cabinet Office’s legal challenge to the Covid inquiry, Sunak has been accused by the Labor opposition and the Liberal Democrats of a ‘cover-up’ and a ‘cowardly’ attempt to obstruct the investigation. “These latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the Covid investigation. The public deserves answers,” said Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, as quoted by Reuters. Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper MP, said: “This cowardly attempt to obstruct a vital public inquiry is a kick in the teeth for bereaved families who have already waited far too long for answers. Sunak said the government was confident in its position. “We have been cooperating with the investigation for a long time,” Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of a summit in Moldova, adding that it was important to learn lessons from the pandemic. Meanwhile, in a statement to the inquest, senior civil servant Ellie Nicholson revealed WhatsApp messages given to the Cabinet Office by Boris Johnson only date from May 2021. A spokesperson for Johnson, however, said he had “absolutely no objection to providing content over the phone to the inquest”. Johnson, in his own letter to the inquest on Thursday evening after the initiation of the legal proceedings, said he was “more than happy” to deliver his unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the panel. Johnson’s spokesman added: “He has written to the Cabinet Office asking if technical and security support can be provided so that the content can be retrieved without compromising security.” WhatsApp is a preferred way for British politicians, civil servants and journalists to converse. The tone is often candid or flippant, and potentially embarrassing. The government is concerned about what Johnson’s full, unredacted conversations might reveal and the impact that might have on the Conservative Party’s chances of contesting next year’s national election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/uk-covid-inquiry-boris-johnson-whatsapp-rishi-sunak-criticism-legal-challenge-2387848-2023-06-02 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos