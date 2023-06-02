Has Donald Trump become boring?





It’s no secret that I’m not a personal fan of former President Donald Trump, but over the years I feel like I’ve been pretty fair to him, his presidency, his accomplishments and his failures. But something dawned on me during his friendly Fox town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, which wasn’t really a town hall, as it wasn’t live and no questions from the audience until the last ten minutes of the show. ‘hour. I criticized Trump and praised him, but he rarely bored me, and that’s how I felt after his first real encounter with Iowa voters.

What struck me about this 2024 version of Trump is how much he cares about telling stories of the past and his former presidency, and is not engrossed in the current conversations going on all over the world. country. Is there a way for Trump to run on the Do you miss me yet? platform, but he couldn’t stay focused long enough even in that hour to say what he would do in the future.

Subscribe to Bad Press

A Stephen L. Miller newsletter pulling back the curtain and exposing the hypocrisy of legacy media.

The audience interview was more of a rehash of Trump’s greatest hits, past conversations with world leaders like Putin and Xi Jinping, the murder of Qasem Soleimani, the 2016 election. a presidential brief; what was missing was a vision for the future. There was no present and there was no future presented.

No: Trump in Iowa offered to take an elderly father just happy to have company so he could tell his stories again. But America is a very different country from the one that elected Trump in 2016. Hannity has done her best to steer Trump toward the conversations the right is currently having about school curriculum, critical race theory, and youth engagement. trans athletes in women’s sports. claimed credit for overthrowing Roe v. Wade and not much else.

The audience, largely made up of Iowa GOP primary voters, cheered him on his hit parade, but some looked downright bored and seemed to be begging Trump to give them something, anything for cling to the future. The former president does not yet offer much in this area.

When a participant finally had his chance to answer a question, one of only two that were asked, Trump was asked what he would do to fight inflation in the future. Trump then explained how much he had rebuilt the military during his previous presidency.

Trump is apparently looking to show up on Memberberrying. Selling nostalgia may work for some Republican voters, but for me it just looked at the current state of the country. Many people will check if more of the same is all that is on offer.

Voters as a whole don’t want another airing of the personal grievances of someone who felt targeted and wronged throughout his presidency (he was); they want to move forward. A sense of entitlement and victimhood played a large role in the rejection of Hillary Clinton in 2016.

If Trump hopes to succeed in this presidential bid, he will have to be more than someone who thinks it’s his turn again to sit down and tell more stories. If that’s what he wants, he should retire to write his memoirs, but you can tell he still loves audiences and having an audience. Bad news for Republicans hoping for a clearly articulated vision for the future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thespectator.com/newsletter/donald-trump-boring-iowa-town-hall-fox-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos