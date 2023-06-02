Czech leather shoes rekindle memories of President Xi Jinping

On March 28, 2016, three pairs of leather shoes and a set of crystal utensils were presented to Xi Jinping by Czech President Zeman.

Three pairs of Czech leather shoes – This was a national gift from President Milos Zeman to Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 28, 2016. Zeman explained, ‘This is a special gift. As we learned that his father once gave him a pair of Czech shoes, we prepared three pairs”. To personalize this national gift, the Czech side found the former manufacturer. The shoes were made according to the old style, and the original box was used for packaging. Xi Jinping took the shoes and looked at them attentively and cordially.

The visit marked the first trip by a Chinese president to the Czech Republic since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. In the presidential mansion, the two heads of state jointly planted a Chinese ginkgo tree. Xi Jinping told Zeman that ginkgo is suitable for cultivation in the north and has a long shelf life. There is a Chinese saying that “one generation plants trees and another enjoys the shade”.

On March 28, 2016 local time, President Xi Jinping met with Czech President Zeman. Photo: Ju Peng

In recent years, the “Belt and Road” initiative has provided new opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation between China and the Czech Republic: the first Chinese center for Chinese medicine in Central and Eastern Europe was established in the Czech Republic, the ‘China’s ‘Silk Route’ exhibition opened in Prague, China-Czech cooperation in film and television is gaining strength, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an and Prague have opened four direct air routes, and the two countries have led extensive cooperation in the field of automotive, aviation, biology, nuclear energy, finance, among others.

China is the second largest economy in the world and the Czech Republic’s largest trading partner outside the EU. Almost all municipalities in the Czech Republic have established cooperative relations with Chinese provinces and cities.