Vedanta-Foxconn setback shows cracks in Modi’s $24 billion manufacturing push

By Andy Mukherjee A $10 billion push to manufacture semiconductors in India is on shaky ground. Its collapse will expose a major flaw in Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ campaign for greater economic autonomy.

Already, influential critics are wondering if the much-vaunted success of becoming a hub for smartphone manufacturing is a hollow claim. Low-end assembly-line jobs, created with the help of costly government subsidies and protectionist import duties, would only make sense if they provided a fast track to more sophisticated production, such as that of microprocessors. To that end, a likely government rejection of incentives for the 28-nanometer chip unit proposed by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwals Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Taiwans Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., also known as Foxconn, is not a good idea.

Neither collaborator has significant chip manufacturing experience, and the project has yet to find a technology partner or licensed manufacturing technology, Bloomberg News reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter. . New Delhi has pledged to pay half the cost of setting up semiconductor units, but only when at least one of these two conditions is met. It’s not just the Vedanta-Foxconn project that has fallen on hard times. A $3 billion proposal that had Israeli foundry Tower Semiconductor Ltd. as a technology partner is also stalled, while a third plan is stalled because Singapore-based IGSS Ventures Pte wants to resubmit its request for incentives, Reuters reported this week. With that, state-assisted chipmaking can be back to the drawing board.

Perhaps Vedanta will reapply when the miner classified as undesirable figures out what to do about his record $2 billion bond due next year. Tower may be waiting for Intel Corp. finish acquiring it before resuming racing. Or maybe new seekers will emerge. Mumbai-based conglomerate Tata Group, which could soon become the fourth iPhone contract maker, also harbors chipmaking ambitions, chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told Nikkei Asia in December. Although the Covid-19 disruptions eventually convinced widget makers of the virtues of a China+1 strategy, bureaucrats in New Delhi viewed the deepening chasm between Beijing and Washington as a unique opportunity even before the pandemic. But instead of focusing on improving the productivity of a workforce of more than 400 million people, the Modi government has decided to emulate the Trump administration’s jingoist approach to trade. In 2018, he announced a calibrated waiver from a two-decade-old policy of reducing protectionism and raised import duties on mobile phones from 15% to 20%. The 2019 e-policy adopted a positive net balance of payments as one of its objectives.

Then, just as the country was about to emerge from its pandemic lockdown, Modi came up with the slogan of self-reliance. A five-year, $24 billion subsidy, known as the Production Linked Incentives, or PLI, was designed. The idea was to select a handful of investors and incentivize them to manufacture locally in sectors such as electronics, electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and textiles. Risk takers were to be compensated for the economies underlying the lack of competitiveness through handouts as well as import protection. In 2020, a quarter of India’s tariff lines were above 15%. This is double the figure from a decade earlier. The Make in India campaign seems to have worked for mobile phones. From a net importer of $3.3 billion five years ago, the most populous country is now a net exporter. The difference between what it earns now selling phones to the rest of the world and what it spends buying them in China is $9.8 billion.

Yet these figures hide more than they reveal. As Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, showed in a recent article with two co-authors, instead of off-the-shelf mobile phones, India is now importing components. When you add major parts like semiconductors, circuit boards, displays, cameras and batteries, the country is a bigger net importer than before. It now spends $21 billion net. (Or part of it, assuming some of the imported components can be used to make things other than cellphones.) In other words, it’s entirely possible that we’ve become more dependent on imports during the PLI program, say the researchers. On each locally assembled phone, the government pays companies like Foxconn and Wistron Corp., another Taiwanese contractor for Apple Inc., up to 6% of the invoice price. In the absence of data, Rajan and his colleagues question whether the aid, combined with other subsidies, really outweighs the added value.

This is an important question. The emerging consensus in political advisory circles is that a decade from now the nation will continue to capture around 20% of a device’s final price. That’s optimistic, considering China raked in $6.5 off the first iPhone in 2009. It took the People’s Republic nearly a decade to raise its take to $104, or 10% of the iPhone’s final price. iPhone X, said economist Yuqing Xing. But if five years of high tariff walls and nearly three years of subsidies haven’t encouraged indigenous production of simple parts, how will donations help more complex manufacturing?