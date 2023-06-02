Expert deplores Jokowi’s interference in presidential election





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Political analyst Pangi Syarwi Chaniago expressed in a statement on Friday his concerns over President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s statement that he openly said he would be more actively involved in the 2024 presidential election, which ultimately raises the question. neutrality and democracy of a president. The political analyst argued that such a statement should not be heard colloquially in a democratic country and that Jokowi’s influence in determining his successor will blur the lines between executive authority and other institutions of the government. State. “A government does not appear objective, even though it is supposed to be neutral to facilitate elections and guarantee a democratic process,” Pangi said in his June 2 statement. “It can undermine the integrity of state institutions, giving the impression that political decisions are influenced by personal or partisan interests.” He also believes that the president’s influence in the election will reduce public participation and plurality, and seemingly deprive people of political choice. wrong priority Pangi claimed that Jokowi’s influence helps raise concerns about excessive power and only sets the stage for a dangerous precedent where a president seeks full control of political and electoral processes in a democratic country. The only way for Jokowi to actively influence the politics of an election without raising fears of abuse of power, he said, is to stay neutral and take time off as president. President Jokowi initially said he would not remain neutral in the upcoming presidential election in 2024 and claimed he was motivated by “interests of the state” rather than personal or group interests. “I will have to sunday – sunday [roughly translates as influencing or lobbying],the president said during a discussion with media executives at Merdeka Palace on Monday, May 29. IMA DINI SHAFIRA Editors Choice: Jokowi pledges to support 2024 elections on time, presidential staff say Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

