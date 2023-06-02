Donald Trump slams conservatives saying they’re ‘waking up’ all the time





Former President Donald Trump is apparently distancing himself from the conservative tendency to use the word “woke” extensively.

Trump suggested the term was overused by Republicans during a 2024 presidential campaign stop in Iowa on Thursday, complaining that “half the people” who use the term don’t even know what it means .

“Woke” has become a culture war buzzword among the political right in recent years. Although definitions vary, it is often used as a catch-all term to describe policy positions or issues that conservatives do not approve of.

Notably, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — Trump’s bitter rival in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential primaries — has used the term “woke” widely, introducing the “Stop Woke Act” to his state last year and making campaign on an “anti-awakening” platform.

Former President Donald Trump stands on stage during a ‘Save America’ rally on July 22, 2022 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Since the campaign stump in Iowa on Thursday, Trump has attacked the conservative tendency to use the word “woke” extensively, complaining that “half the people” who use the term don’t even know what it means. Mario Tama/Getty

“I don’t like the term ‘woke,'” Trump said during his speech at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines. “I hear the term ‘wake up, wake up, wake up.’ It’s just a term they use. Half the people can’t even define it, they don’t know what it is.”

Trump went on to suggest that his own definition of “woke” involved transgender athletes, or a hypothetical scenario of men pretending to be transgender women to compete in women’s sports.

The former president said he would have “the greatest” women’s basketball team if he could convince NBA star LeBron James and “four or five other great players” to “become a woman”.

“I’m going to be the greatest coach in history,” Trump said. “They’ll say I was the greatest of all time…and that’s all ‘awake’. That’s all…I guess they define that as being awake, but that’s all awake.”

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the term “awake” as being “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice)”.

“It originated in African American English and spread from 2014 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement,” the Merriam-Webster website says.

“At the end of that same decade, it was also applied by some as a general pejorative for anyone who is or appears to be politically left-wing,” he continues.

Ryan Newman, general counsel for DeSantis, defined “woke” as “the belief that there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them” during a court hearing last year, according to Florida Politics.

DeSantis, whom Trump often refers to with derogatory nicknames like “Ron DeSanctimonious” or “Meatball Ron,” hasn’t explicitly defined himself as “woke,” despite the term’s extensive use.

During his second inaugural address in January, the governor told supporters he rejected “revival ideology” and proclaimed that “Florida is where revival is going to die.”

Two Axios Engagious/Schlesinger focus groups conducted in January suggested Florida residents were having a very hard time defining what “woke” means.

Regardless of Trump’s apparent rejection of the term on Thursday, the former president has recently and repeatedly used “woke” to attack his political opponents.

In an article on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump lambasted DeSantis for his war on Disney, saying the company had “become a woke and disgusting shadow of itself” because of the governor’s policies.

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s office via email and the DeSantis campaign via its website for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-criticizes-conservatives-saying-woke-all-time-1803954

