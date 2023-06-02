Politics
Turkey faces monetary problems after Erdogan’s re-election
Erdogan, who will be sworn in on June 3, has overseen a shift to a more authoritarian style of government since his first election in 2014.
Ninety One analyst Roger Mark described Turkey’s economy as the president’s biggest challenge, pointing to the backdrop of “perilous economic imbalances”.
Turkey has been pushed towards 44% inflation thanks to Erdogan’s determination to keep interest rates low, feud with the country’s central bank and fire two of his deputy governors in 2021.
Meanwhile, the country’s employment rate is the lowest among 38 OECD countries at 53%, while the Turkish lira has hit a record high against the dollar.
Market reaction
Matthias Siller, co-director of the Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Trust, said markets initially reacted negatively when it became clear Erdogan would get another term.
“This was best illustrated by the substantial rise in sovereign credit default swaps in Turkey immediately after the first round of elections, in our view closely correlated with the country-specific risk premium,” he said.
Mohammed Elmi, senior portfolio manager, emerging markets fixed income at Federated Hermes, added that markets had “already largely priced in Erdogan’s victory after his strong performance in the first round.”
In the first round of voting, held early last month, Erdogan came close to winning a majority of votes in a wave of surprise.
By contrast, the market’s rebound from Erdogan’s second-round victory over the weekend can be attributed to rumors of a change in the economic team and a return to monetary orthodoxy, Siller said.
Elmi said Mehmet Simsek, former deputy prime minister and finance minister, would have stepped into the new cabinet, leaving markets hopeful “he could bring about the much-needed economic orthodoxy and engage more effectively with the market “.
Hakan Aksoy, senior portfolio manager, emerging markets debt at Amundi, agreed, saying the market expected a policy shift “from unorthodox to unorthodox” after the election.
He noted that the Turkish stock market rose 11% last week, with Turkish credit default swaps tightening by around 100 basis points.
“After President Erdogan is sworn in this week, he will announce his cabinet and we will have a better understanding of the roadmap for the Turkish economy. However, we are optimistic about a change in policy in the future,” Aksoy said.
Omotunde Lawal, head of emerging market corporate debt at Barings, added that after the election the government appeared to allow some currency adjustment, further reassuring markets.
However, Lawal said, “Given his choice of unorthodox policies over his last two decades in office, it is difficult to see him implementing any significant changes.”
She explained that the opposition was expected to tackle inflation through high interest rates and greater exchange rate flexibility, but Erdogan seemed set to continue current policies.
“We are looking at whether there will be any changes in his policy before the municipal elections, which are scheduled for March 2024, but Erdogan, in his weekend balcony speech, reiterated his desire to keep interest rates low. “, she added.
Cash
The depletion of foreign exchange reserves by about $25 billion in two months has left the central bank with “limited liquid foreign exchange reserves”, according to Ninety One’s Mark, who argued that “currency depreciation seems inevitable “.
Mark pointed to the country’s large current account deficit as a key factor in this, with many one-time sources of revenue beginning to dry up, such as Russian investment in building nuclear power plants.
Lawal agreed, adding that given the “extremely low level of reserves” to increase investment in the country, the government must seek to rebuild its foreign currency reserves.
She suggested measures including increased guidelines to repatriate foreign currency cash for exporters, retrospective tax bills or even asset appropriation.
“From a fixed income perspective, it has been difficult to be bullish on Turkish risk assets, especially corporates, without a strong sovereign anchor,” Lawal added.
However, if the country can overcome these currency problems, Barings’ Siller said Turkey was brimming with potential and pointed to the deep liquidity of its stock market, with “many well-run companies showing strong balance sheets.”
Valuation was also strong in the market, while its export sector continues to perform well, he added.
“The key to unlocking this potential lies in restoring confidence in the government’s economic policy and overall governance, which will take more than simple gestures and will require building a track record of sound economic decision-making under the leadership of an independent and experienced team from the Treasury and the central bank,” Siller said.
