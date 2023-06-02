Kayleigh McEnany responds to Donald Trump’s attack with 1 of her favorite routines





Former Trump White House press secretary turned Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany unleashed a favorite Donald Trump line on the airwaves on Thursday, days after she was accused of disloyalty by the former president who oddly referred to as milk toast.

McEnany, whom Trump has accused of understating his polling numbers against his 2024 GOP rival Ron DeSantis, resorted to his former boss’ routine with tears in his eyes during a flattering analysis of his comments on the election campaign in Iowa.

I don’t know if there’s anyone in the race who can do it quite like him with a room with voters, she said of Trump, recalling being in Maine with I will never forget him talking to fishermen.

Then came the line:

They thanked him repeatedly, Trump voters who had tears in their eyes and said, These four years have meant this to me. They have to express that.

Watch the video here:

Now, it’s unclear if the band members actually performed well in front of Trump. But, according to the former president, a remarkable number of people, usually tall and strong men, became surprisingly emotional in his presence.

Notorious liar Trump claimed DeSantis had tears in his eyes when he asked for his support in the Florida gubernatorial race in 2018.

In 2019, the then-president described a tough, strong man from North Dakota allegedly tearing up for the first time in years.

He said, Mr. President, thank you for saving America, Trump boasted at the time. I tell you, this man, he was tough. I don’t think he cried when he was a baby.

More recently, Trump said workers at the New York courthouse where he was arraigned in April in the Stormy Daniels silent payment case cried over him.

Related…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/kayleigh-mcenany-responds-donald-trump-080149729.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos