President Jokowi inaugurates Kretek II Bridge in Yogyakarta





The attempt aims to help the community overcome various problems, including increasing (product) competitiveness, regional economic growth, as well as equitable development. Bantul, Yogyakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has inaugurated the Kretek II Bridge linking the villages of Tirtohargo and Parangtritis in Kretek sub-district, Bantul district, Yogyakarta province. The president said here on Friday that the bridge, which was built over the Opak River, is 556 meters long, with four lanes of traffic. The facility was built by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) with a budget of 364 billion rupees ($24.20 million), he said. “It’s part of the southern (Java) traffic lane,” the president remarked. He noted that the road spans the entire island of Java from Banten Province to Banyuwangi District in East Java Province, as shown in a video uploaded to the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel. The route is fully completed in the provinces of Banten, West Java and Central Java, he noted. “(However), a small part (the road development) in Yogyakarta is not completed, and God willing, it will be completed (soon),” Jokowi said. He noted that the construction of about 14 kilometers and 24 kilometers of the South Java traffic lane has not been completed in Yogyakarta and East Java provinces, respectively. “God willing, we will finish it this year (in 2023). We hope that with the existing three routes in Java, namely the southern, central and northern routes, the logistics transportation will run smoothly, and thus the competitiveness of local products. will increase,” he noted. The president said that over the past seven years, the government has continued to accelerate infrastructure development, including highways, bridges, dams, ports and airports. “The attempt aims to help the community overcome various problems, including increasing (product) competitiveness, regional economic growth, as well as equitable development,” he noted. Bantul District Chief Abdul Halim Muslih expected the bridge to become an iconic facility and a new tourist destination in the region, thereby encouraging economic activities in the surrounding community. Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Wear Fair suspension bridge in Maluku Related News: President Jokowi inaugurates Youtefa Bridge in Jayapura



