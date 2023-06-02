PM Modi, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal agrees to resolve border dispute – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepalese counterpart Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda agreed on Thursday to resolve the thorny border dispute in a spirit of friendship during their wide-ranging talks here. The two sides have also signed several major pacts, including increasing India's power imports to 10,000 MW over the next 10 years. Currently, the country imports only 450 MW from Nepal. India has also given a boost to regional cooperation by accepting the first trilateral electricity trade from Nepal to Bangladesh through the Indian grid. Dwelling on the border issue after the talks, Prachanda said, I urge Prime Minister Modi ji to resolve the border issue through the established bilateral diplomatic mechanism…India has supported Nepal in line with its policy of first neighborhood and we also hope that the issue of borders is resolved politically and diplomatically between our countries. Ties between the two countries had plunged in 2020 after Nepal released a new political map showing three regions Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh in Uttarakhand as part of their land. Modi reiterated that the borders should not become barriers between India and Nepal and the partnership should be greatly impacted in the future. The agreements and memorandums of understanding signed by the two parties covered improving rail connectivity, power purchase agreements, hydroelectric power, oil infrastructure, cross-border payment systems, trade and transport. 'investment. There was also a live re-run of a section of a rail line, the maiden run of a freight train from Indias Bathnaha to Nepal Customs Yard Yard, a newly constructed rail link under a grant India and the inauguration of integrated checkpoints in Nepalgunj (Nepal) and Rupaidiha (India).

