Turnberry will not host the Open Championship while it belongs to Donald Trump, according to R&A | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors





David Canon/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland will not host The Open Championship while he still owns it, the tournament’s governing body has said, according to Tom Morgan, James Corrigan and Jamie Johnson of the Telegraph.

The R&A said Trump’s affiliation with the Turnberry golf resort “is still seen as a serious security risk due to potential protests,” the Telegraph wrote, hence why it will not be not counted for the tournament under his ownership.

Turnberry Golf Course has hosted The Open Championship four times, most recently in 2009 when Stewart Cink beat Tom Watson in a four-hole playoff to win his only major championship.

The Trump Organization purchased the Turnberry Golf Course in 2014. Eric Trump, the organization’s executive vice-president, told The Telegraph the family remained committed to one day hosting the tournament.

“My family is deeply committed to Scotland and has one goal: to preserve Turnberry as the best golf course in the world,” said Eric Trump.

He added, “We’ve invested nearly $200 million in the property, earned the most prestigious accolades in golf, and have a course that’s universally regarded as the best in the Open Championship rotation.”

Besides the Open Championship, the golf courses owned by Trump have never hosted any of the other three major championships which are the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship and the US Open.

The Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, was to host the 2022 PGA Championship before organizers ended the deal and moved the tournament to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following attacks on the US Capitol on January 6. 2021.

Trump-owned golf courses have hosted several events in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf, with tournaments played at the former US president’s courses in Miami and Bedminster.

Many of golf’s biggest stars have moved from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia and Bryson DeChambeau, due to their larger purse size.

However, those who made the switch have been criticized for doing so due to Saudi Arabia’s history of human rights abuses. The country has also been accused of trying to improve its image through sport, known as “sportswashing”.

This year’s Open Championship takes place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, Merseyside, England in July.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bleacherreport.com/articles/10077971-turnberry-wont-host-open-championship-while-owned-by-donald-trump-ra-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos