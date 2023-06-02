Politics
Boris Johnson at center of Covid inquiry dispute. For once it’s not about him
London
CNN
—
Boris Johnson is making headlines again, with the former British Prime Minister finding himself at the center of a legal row between the British government and the inquiry the government itself has commissioned into his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The inquiry recently requested access to the private messages of a number of government officials, including Johnson. This request was made to the Cabinet Office, an important government department which supports the Prime Minister and the cabinet in almost all areas of government.
The Cabinet Office, under current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has pushed back against legal action over the request, citing the precedent it is setting for candid conversations between government officials about future policy.
Johnson toured the Cabinet Office on Friday and released a letter agreeing to share his personal WhatsApp messages and handwritten notebooks directly with the inquest.
The government decided yesterday to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so. While I understand the government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquest to see it, Johnson said in his letter to the inquest.
Johnson also said he would be happy to pass on information about his old phone, which he stopped using after the number was revealed to have been publicly available for years online. Johnson says security told him never to turn the phone on again, but he wants to go against that advice in order to provide the investigation with as much information as possible.
If Johnson, the man most likely to be embarrassed by these messages, is relaxed about handing them over, why isn’t the government?
The Cabinet Office’s official position is that it questions whether an inquiry should have the legal authority to make such sweeping demands.
In their letter to the Inquiry, the Government’s legal team said that while they support the work of the Inquiry, they specifically wanted to ask whether the Inquiry had the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the investigation, including personal communications. and issues unrelated to governments’ handling of Covid. We believe that important issues of principle are at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.
Government officials told CNN that issues around the conduct of government are the main concern: if ministers cannot discuss political matters as frankly and freely as possible for fear that private messages will be read out of context, the quality of their work will she suffer?
They also said confidentiality was a concern: If a public servant worked from home during the pandemic and spoke to his boss, a minister, about a personal issue between work conversations, he did so assuming the information would remain private.
The opposition Labor Party has accused the government of trying to conceal information that could embarrass ministers.
Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement that Rishi Sunak is desperately distracted by legal schemes to obstruct the Covid investigation in a desperate bid to withhold evidence (he) must comply in full with demands for evidence from Covid Inquiries. There can be no more excuses.
The Cabinet Office and Downing Street deny that the Prime Minister is withholding information for any reason other than those officially stated.
Johnson’s interference is making life difficult for Sunak now. While Johnson isn’t the only person whose information is of interest to the investigation, it could be the most embarrassing for Sunak and anyone serving in his government who also served under Johnson.
Johnson has, according to his allies, moved on and is not interested in a return to frontline politics. Sunak was one of several cabinet ministers to serve in Johnson’s government. Indeed, he was also fined by police for breaking Covid rules at the same event as Johnson.
Sunak and his team are looking to the future. But the specter of Johnson and scandals during his tenure still hangs over the ruling Conservative party. And if the actions of governments were political, it would be nothing less than a spectacular goal against their own side that instead of moving forward they attracted such attention over a period of time that they would rather the public forget.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/02/uk/uk-boris-johnson-covid-inquiry-intl-gbr/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alibaba announced its response to ChatGPT as Xi calls for greater state control over AI
- Boris Johnson at center of Covid inquiry dispute. For once it’s not about him
- AI-powered drone tried to kill its operator in US military simulation
- These Telugu movies can break Pathaan records in Bollywood!
- Ex-cricketer Stuart MacGill cleared of harassing, threatening Sydney bar owner
- Kate Middleton sparkles in pink dress at Jordan royal wedding
- Google Local Services Ads Sends Too Many Policy Violation Notifications
- Japan installs vending machines that give out free food in case of an earthquake
- I am the Mona Lisa – POLITICO
- Ram Temple in Ayodhya | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be invited to consecration ceremony at Ayodhyas Ram Temple
- Murder, she wrote Marathon on Start TV before it joined the daily lineup
- Israel is a global leader in medical innovation