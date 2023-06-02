Boris Johnson at center of Covid inquiry dispute. For once it’s not about him



London

CNN

—



Boris Johnson is making headlines again, with the former British Prime Minister finding himself at the center of a legal row between the British government and the inquiry the government itself has commissioned into his management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The inquiry recently requested access to the private messages of a number of government officials, including Johnson. This request was made to the Cabinet Office, an important government department which supports the Prime Minister and the cabinet in almost all areas of government.

The Cabinet Office, under current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has pushed back against legal action over the request, citing the precedent it is setting for candid conversations between government officials about future policy.

Johnson toured the Cabinet Office on Friday and released a letter agreeing to share his personal WhatsApp messages and handwritten notebooks directly with the inquest.

The government decided yesterday to take legal action. It was not my decision to do so. While I understand the government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the inquest to see it, Johnson said in his letter to the inquest.

Johnson also said he would be happy to pass on information about his old phone, which he stopped using after the number was revealed to have been publicly available for years online. Johnson says security told him never to turn the phone on again, but he wants to go against that advice in order to provide the investigation with as much information as possible.

If Johnson, the man most likely to be embarrassed by these messages, is relaxed about handing them over, why isn’t the government?

The Cabinet Office’s official position is that it questions whether an inquiry should have the legal authority to make such sweeping demands.

In their letter to the Inquiry, the Government’s legal team said that while they support the work of the Inquiry, they specifically wanted to ask whether the Inquiry had the power to compel the production of documents and messages that are unambiguously unrelated to the work of the investigation, including personal communications. and issues unrelated to governments’ handling of Covid. We believe that important issues of principle are at stake here, affecting both the rights of individuals and the proper conduct of government.

Government officials told CNN that issues around the conduct of government are the main concern: if ministers cannot discuss political matters as frankly and freely as possible for fear that private messages will be read out of context, the quality of their work will she suffer?

They also said confidentiality was a concern: If a public servant worked from home during the pandemic and spoke to his boss, a minister, about a personal issue between work conversations, he did so assuming the information would remain private.

The opposition Labor Party has accused the government of trying to conceal information that could embarrass ministers.

Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner said in a statement that Rishi Sunak is desperately distracted by legal schemes to obstruct the Covid investigation in a desperate bid to withhold evidence (he) must comply in full with demands for evidence from Covid Inquiries. There can be no more excuses.

The Cabinet Office and Downing Street deny that the Prime Minister is withholding information for any reason other than those officially stated.

Johnson’s interference is making life difficult for Sunak now. While Johnson isn’t the only person whose information is of interest to the investigation, it could be the most embarrassing for Sunak and anyone serving in his government who also served under Johnson.

Johnson has, according to his allies, moved on and is not interested in a return to frontline politics. Sunak was one of several cabinet ministers to serve in Johnson’s government. Indeed, he was also fined by police for breaking Covid rules at the same event as Johnson.

Sunak and his team are looking to the future. But the specter of Johnson and scandals during his tenure still hangs over the ruling Conservative party. And if the actions of governments were political, it would be nothing less than a spectacular goal against their own side that instead of moving forward they attracted such attention over a period of time that they would rather the public forget.