Alibaba announced its response to ChatGPT as Xi calls for greater state control over AI
Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant, has officially launched its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, integrating the technology into its suite of apps, including its flagship messaging app DingTalk
Alibaba first announced the chatbot on april 11describing it as a tool that will increase the efficiency of its diverse line of cloud-based workflow programs.
We are witnessing a new paradigm of AI development where cloud and AI models play a vital role, said Jingren Zhou, CTO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a prepared statement. We hope to help companies across all industries in their intelligence transformation and ultimately help boost their business productivity, grow their expertise and capabilities while unlocking more exciting opportunities through innovations.
This is the first time that the Large Linguistic Model (LLM) will be available to the public, in the form of a digital assistant capable of analyzing files and generating textual summaries of video and audio files. It joins a crowded group of tech companies looking to compete with the hugely popular ChatGPT bot developed by OpenAI.
According to a CNBC reportAlibaba plans to continually introduce more features for the chatbot throughout the year, including real-time English-to-Chinese translation of media content and a Google Chrome extension.
Quote: CEO of Alibaba
We’re at a technology juncture driven by generative AI and cloud computing, and businesses across all industries have begun to embrace intelligence transformation to stay ahead. Daniel Zhang, Chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group and CEO of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, in a press release.
China wants greater state involvement in AI development
Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for more control over artificial intelligence during a National Security Commission meeting on Wednesday (May 31), along with other Communist Party officials.
According to Xinhua News Agency, the meeting discussed the need for dedicated efforts to safeguard political security and improve governance of internet data security and artificial intelligence, among other national security risks.
The meeting comes after Chinese authorities restricted access to ChatGPT last month and introduced a law requiring all AI products to be assessed for national security threats before entering the Chinese market.
ChatGPT Competitors: A Brief List
Bard: Google’s entry into the chatbot wars got off to a disastrous start, giving an incorrect answer in an initial announcement that led to Alphabet loses $100 billion in market value.
Code whisperer: Amazons LLM AI is not for idle chatter, rather it is a free tool to help write lines of code.
Ernie: Baidu, the Chinese search engine company, plans to integrate its recently launched chatbot Ernie into a larger AI ecosystem.
Tencent: The leading Chinese media and technology company has announced plans to launch a ChatGPT-like AI system for its WeChat app in the coming months.
Bing Chat: Although not really a competitor (Bing Chat uses OpenAIs software), Microsoft’s subscription-supported chatbot has a connection to the World Wide Web, allowing it to answer more updated than ChatGPT.
Before Lawmakers Regulate AI, They Need to Define It, and It’s Not Easy
Alibaba splits its empire into six business divisions
OpenAIs Sam Altman has threatened to leave EU countries if he doesn’t like their ChatGPT rules
