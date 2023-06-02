Political discipline – Kompas.id





PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo during his meeting with mass media editors at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023). President Joko Widodo’s declaration that he would participate in the 2024 general elections for the benefit of the state has aroused various opinions. During a meeting with the Media Editor at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (29/5/2023), the President stressed that the candidates in question are in the national interest so that the election of 2024 takes place democratically, honestly and fairly. Cawe-cawe are not intended for practical political purposes, such as determining presidential/vice-presidential candidates (capres/wapres).

This statement aroused various opinions, not only because there were a number of events beforehand, such as the president’s meeting with a number of presidential candidates and senior political party officials. However, there are also memories from the past, such as during the New Order, that there would be serious problems with democracy if power was not neutral in elections. Also Read: Opportunities don’t come often, for the advancement of the nation, Jokowi admits young men Beyond the controversy that has arisen, the government must indeed take responsibility for the success of the 2024 elections. , Interior Minister Tito Karnavian said there were four indicators of successful elections and local elections simultaneously in 2024. First, elections and local elections are conducted safely and smoothly in accordance with applicable regulations. Second, a high turnout. The General Election Commission (KPU) is targeting an 81% voter turnout in the 2024 elections. Third, no conflict can undermine the unity and integrity of the nation, especially violence. Fourth, the government continues to function smoothly, both at the central and regional levels. In this regard, the President’s statement that he will maintain the neutrality of the TNI, Polri and the civilian state apparatus should be highlighted. An apolitical, neutral, legal and rational bureaucracy is one of the keys to successful elections. It is one of the president’s duties to ensure that this happens. An apolitical, neutral, legal and rational bureaucracy is one of the keys to successful elections. One of the president’s duties is to ensure that this is achieved. This condition does not mean that politicians who currently sit in the executive or legislative branches are prohibited from carrying out political activities related to the 2024 election. However, in this regard, it is interesting to listen to the story of ‘Umar bin Abdul Aziz, a caliph. , and a state-owned lamp. It is said that while Omar was busy doing a number of tasks in his palace office, his son suddenly entered the room. When he learned that his son was coming on family business, Umar then turned off the lights in his room. This is because the lamp belongs to the state. The oil used is also purchased with state money. Umar has just started talking to his son after the lights in the room were changed to his family lights. Firmly separating current positions as politicians and civil servants, including not using the powers and facilities available to them as civil servants for practical political interests, is what is currently highly expected. politicians. This discipline has even become a very important political contribution to the success of the 2024 elections and the future of our democracy.

