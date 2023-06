Trump the Cuomosexual COVID

Who said bromance was dead?

Our ever-fickle ex-prez Donald Trump has found a new favorite in an old enemy: disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who he basically praised on his Truth Social account for his handling of the crisis. New York’s COVID by contrasting it favorably with that of chief GOP rival Fla. Govt. Ron DeSantis.

Trumps added another high-profile Cuomosexual hat to the many he already wears (only president to be impeached twice; only president to appear in a Home Alone sequel, etc.).

And Cuomo, a founding member of his own fan club, kindly returned the favor by tweeting that Donald Trump is finally telling the truth. New York was hit first and worst, but New Yorkers acted responsibly. Florida’s policy of denial allowed Covid to spread and that’s why they had a really big second wave.

But as nice as it is to see this bipartisan crush bloom, it’s important to remember a few key details.

On the most basic measure of COVID outcomes, age-adjusted deaths, Florida did far better than New York: According to the CDC, the Sunshine State had 245 deaths per 100,000 population, New York close of 312.

And DeSantis pulled it off without any of the terrible damage Cuomos’ crackdowns have done to businesses, schools, and life here in general (or the excessive deaths they’ve caused).

New Yorkers know it too.

They left the state in droves, and Florida saw its population blossom and its economy explode.

It’s not about the facts, of course.

Trumps trying to hide his own record on COVID letting Dr. Anthony Fauci & Co. push the nation into unnecessary, endless and harmful lockdowns of primary voters while slamming a big threat.

Cuomos has embarked on what has to be the most chutzpah-laden rehab tour in American political history (and he has fierce competition).

Still, these two are perfect for each other: big egos, famous dads, questionable ethics, and a deep love of attention.

The adventure of the summer, in a word if it would make a third ticket of our nightmares.

