PM Narendra Modi in Prachanda; Will take India-Nepal links to the Himalayan heights | India News

From 03:38 Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal NEW DELHI: Efforts to improve energy and connectivity ties dominated Prime Minister Narendra’s agenda Fashion s meeting Thursday with his visit Nepal counterpart PK Dahal Prachanda which saw the two countries sign seven agreements and launch six projects, including the inauguration of new rail services. Modi assured Prachanda that India will endeavor to take relationship with the Himalayan heights and resolve the border dispute between India and Nepal in the same spirit.From summit meeting highlights was a revised transit agreement that will give Nepal access to India’s inland waterways for the first time. India has also signed on to Nepal’s proposal to export power to Bangladesh through Indian Territory, while announcing that it will increase its own power import from Nepal to 10,000 MW over the next 10 years. years. Nepal currently exports 450 MW to India. Nepali PM calls for talks at foreign minister level to resolve Kalapani dispute

The Nepali Prime Minister has urged Prime Minister Modi to settle the dispute over Kalapani territory in Uttarakhand through the established mechanism of Foreign Secretary level talks. Following India’s own revised map in 2019, Nepal had released a new political map in 2020 claiming territory under India’s control and asking Indian soldiers to stand down, a decision that India considered a unilateral act unsupported by any historical fact or evidence. These relations (with India) rest on solid foundations built, on the one hand, by the rich tradition of civilizational, cultural, socio-economic ties and, on the other hand, by the firm commitment of the two countries towards the proven principles of sovereign sovereignty. equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation, Prachanda said in his remarks to the media after the meeting, adding that India’s continued support and goodwill remained important for Nepal. 01:39 I urge PM Modi to resolve the border issue Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Modi said the Indian partnership had been a success, recalling his own acronym HIT (Highways, I-ways and Transways) for future India-Nepal relations during his first visit to Nepal as prime minister in 2014. Today we made important decisions to turn this into a superhit partnership. The Transit Agreement will facilitate the use of new railways and inland waterways for the people of Nepal, while listing the agreement and projects that encompass areas such as rail connectivity, power, oil pipeline and cross-border financial payments.

The two countries have signed a long-term electricity trade agreement under which, as Modi said in his remarks to the media, India has set a target of importing 10,000 MW of electricity from the Nepal in the next ten years. The Prime Minister also said that he and Prachanda had agreed that projects related to the Ramayana circuit should be accelerated to strengthen religious and cultural ties between the two countries. 04:49 PM Modi and PM Dahal inaugurate development projects to make India-Nepal relations a real success “We will continue to work to bring our relationship to the height of the Himalayas. And in this spirit, we will solve all problems, whether it is border or any other problem. Modi said.

According to Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra, the two leaders have engaged in thorough and forward-looking discussions aimed at advancing the bilateral relationship in a constructive, progressive and beneficial manner for both societies.

Prachanda called for non-reciprocal access to the Indian market with more flexible and simpler quarantine procedures for Nepalese agricultural products and simplified rules of origin for other products. We also discussed setting up well-equipped test labs along major border points and formalizing the mutual recognition agreement of test certificates, he said.

