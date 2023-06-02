Imran Khan to File Rs 15 Billion Lawsuit Against National Accountability Bureau Chairman Over Arrest





Image source: PTI Imran Khan to take legal action against NCB Chairman

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday June 2 that he has decided to file a 15 billion Pakistani rupee libel suit against the Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said he served him with a legal notice.

I have decided to file a libel suit of 15 billion rupees against the chairman of NAB. I served him with a legal notice, he said. Khan further stated that his arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for eight days. Moreover, he was not informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into an investigation.

Notably, Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with corruption involving the Al-Qadir University Trust. During his tenure as prime minister, Khan promised to develop a project that was supposed to provide quality education in Jhelum, Punjab.

Earlier, Imran Khan issued a Rs 10 billion defamation notice against Pakistan’s health minister who called the PTI leader a drug addict. Minister Abdul Qadir Patel gave a press conference on the PTI party leader’s medical reports released after the collection of samples at the first Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case May 9.

The health minister said the report indicated excessive alcohol consumption, no information on a broken leg and unstable mental health.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

