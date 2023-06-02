Stoltenberg: “Open door” to Ukraine’s NATO membership





At an informal meeting in Oslo, the NATO Secretary General also discussed how to smooth Sweden’s process of joining the bloc.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday in Oslo that “NATO’s door is open” for Ukraine to join the alliance, and that Russia has no “right of veto against NATO enlargement”. Stoltenberg made the comments during an informal NATO meeting held in the Norwegian capital. Asked about the missile attacks in Kiev, Stoltenberg called the attacks on Ukrainian civilians a “war crime” and compared them to the July 22, 2011 terror attacks in Norway. The NATO Secretary General also recalled the commitments and actions already undertaken by Kiev’s allies, particularly on the military level, stressing that it is necessary to create a framework of security guarantees to prevent history from say again. We do not know when the war will end, but we must ensure that when it ends we will have credible arrangements to guarantee Ukraine’s security in the future and to break the cycle of aggression of Russia,” Stoltenberg said. “If President Putin wins in Ukraine, it will make the world more dangerous, it will send the message that when authoritarian leaders use military force, they get what they want. And it will also make us more vulnerable. “Those responsible for war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable,” he said. Separately, he reiterated that Turkey and all other NATO members have invited Sweden to become a full member of NATO and that NATO is working to make this happen “as soon as possible”. Commenting on the situation in Kosovo, he said the violence against NATO peacekeepers is unprovoked and unacceptable. “To ensure that we have the forces we need at all times, we have decided to deploy our operational reserve,” he added. NATO members will meet formally at a summit in Lithuania in July, where they hope to overcome Sweden’s membership in the bloc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2023/06/01/stoltenberg-door-open-for-ukraine-to-join-nato The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos