China wants to be an energy superpower. This is how they can be stopped

At the G7 conference, President Joe Biden predicted a coming “thaw” in relations with Beijing. A day later, the Department of Energy announced it was revoking a $200 million grant to a Texas-based battery company because of its ties to China.

Despite efforts by the Biden administrations to stabilize the relationship, tension over energy security is heating up. Securing US energy dominance at home and combating Chinese influence abroad requires a bold new strategy.

The United States is still an energy superpower. Thanks to geology, private sector innovation and sound policy, the United States is the world’s largest producer of oil and gas. Over the past decade, rapid increases in natural gas and oil production, driven by hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, have made energy more affordable at home and strengthened the Americas’ position abroad. Without its abundant energy resources, America would be a poorer and much less powerful country.

China is not so lucky. It is the world’s largest importer of coal, oil and natural gas. This year, China’s oil imports are on track to reach a record high of up to 1 million barrels per day. Torn between their economies’ voracious appetite for energy and the strategic vulnerability of relying on imports, energy security is a growing source of anxiety for Chinese Communist Party leaders.

President Xi Jinping and other senior party officials have repeatedly said that energy security is a fundamental part of the regime’s “stability maintenance” architecture.

It is therefore not surprising that the CCP is working hard to turn its weakness into a strength. Although Xi cannot change China’s geology, he uses diplomacy to bolster China’s energy interests abroad.

Earlier this year, Xi brokered a historic detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, deepening relations with the world’s second and ninth largest oil producers. In Asia and Africa, China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars in energy extraction and generation projects through its Belt and Road Initiative.

China is also capitalizing on the energy transition. While experts disagree on how fast the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy is, everyone agrees it is happening. Chinese manufacturers produce 70% of the world’s solar modules, 50% of wind turbines and 90% of lithium-ion batteries. OPEC, by comparison, controls only 40% of global oil production.

In South America, which now counts China as its biggest trading partner, CCP-backed companies are getting deals for projects in the “Lithium Triangle.” About 60% of the world’s lithium, a crucial input for batteries and other clean energy technologies, is found in the region that spans Bolivia, Argentina and Chile.

As the transition progresses, the CCP will control a market share of the global clean energy economy that would make John D. Rockefeller blush. Left unchecked, China will enjoy the same economic and geopolitical advantages that the United States currently enjoys.

The only way to deny China’s energy superpower status is to win the clean energy arms race at home and abroad. The United States and its allies must close the gap in clean energy manufacturing through smart industrial policy.

Offshoring and “ami-shoring” the mining and processing of critical minerals can help loosen China’s stranglehold on supply chains for electric vehicles and other vital technologies. Strengthening relations between the Americas and developing countries through capacity building and clean energy financing will diminish the power of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Some argue that the threat of global climate change necessitates collaboration with China. John Kerry, the president’s special climate envoy, has suggested that the United States should partner with China and Russia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, putting aside other “problems “.

Despite Kerry’s appeasement strategy, China remains the world’s No. 1 polluter and its renewable energy industry is built on the backs of Uighur slave laborers.

There is a better way. Rather than hoping for Chinese cooperation on climate change, the United States should strengthen its energy security, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and safeguard its values ​​and interests by outpacing China in the clean energy arms race. .

This approach is already working with Russia. US liquid natural gas exports to Europe are loosening Russian President Vladimir Putin’s grip on Ukraine and reducing emissions by displacing Russian natural gas, which emits more than 40% more than US exports.

Last fall, Poland signed a $40 billion deal with US-based Westinghouse to build its first civilian nuclear reactor, which will provide 1.6 gigawatts of emission-free power. These are steps in the right direction, but they must be built on and supported by a coherent energy security strategy.

Policymakers must recognize that energy security is a fundamentally global issue, with risks and opportunities that extend well beyond US borders. They must end the crusade against fossil fuels, while recognizing the realities of the energy transition.

A comprehensive approach that provides affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy at home and strengthens U.S. influence abroad is the right way forward.

Finally, our leaders in Washington must act quickly to enact licensing reform, align our trade and energy policies with Europe, beat China in the race to commercialize fusion energy, and counter the influence of CCPs in Africa and South America.

Xi Jinping has a clear strategy to overcome China’s energy shortage and make his country an energy superpower. US leaders must check Xi’s ambition with a new approach that ensures continued US energy dominance at home and abroad.