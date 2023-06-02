Boris Johnson fails to deliver crucial WhatsApps

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson has yet to deliver WhatsApp messages showing discussions he had during the 2020 Covid lockdowns, the government has said.

Britain’s Covid-19 inquiry wants to see WhatsApp messages and notebooks kept by the former prime minister to paint a picture of how decisions were made in government.

But the former prime minister only handed over an archive of messages from May 2021 or later, according to testimony released by the Cabinet Office on Thursday and sent to the inquest.

Mr Johnson is said to have the messages from before May 2021 on another phone, which he no longer uses for security reasons. He was forced to change it when it emerged his number had been publicly available online for 15 years.

It comes after the Cabinet Office announced on Thursday it would launch a legal challenge against the request to investigate the messages.

Rishi Sunak has been accused by Labor and the Liberal Democrats of covering up and cowardly trying to obstruct the investigation, while former Civil Service chief Robert Kerslake saidThe Independent: They are in a hole and they should stop digging.

A statement from the senior official responsible for the government’s response to the inquiry said material passed to the Cabinet Office did not contain any WhatsApp communications prior to May 2021.

Senior civil servant Ellie Nicholson said Mr Johnson’s lawyers had failed to provide a substantial response to a request about his old mobile phone, which allegedly contained material from the start of the Covid crisis in early 2020 until following spring.

The Cabinet Office said it believed the former Prime Minister was still in possession of his old phone.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the old phone had not been switched on since the April 2021 security breach, when it emerged the one he was using had been publicly available online for 15 years.

The ex-Prime Minister has now written to the Cabinet Office asking if technical support can be provided so messages can be retrieved without compromising security.

Boris Johnson only delivered messages to the Covid inquiry from 2021 or later (PA wire)

Adding to the chaos, Mr Johnson wrote to the inquest’s chairwoman, Baroness Hallett, on Thursday to say he was more than happy to turn over unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks directly to the inquest.

The former Tory leader told the inquiry he agreed with the Cabinet Office’s position that, in principle, advice to ministers should not be made public.

But he added: I see no reason why the investigation should not be able to satisfy itself with the contents of my own WhatsApps and notebooks, and check the relevant WhatsApp conversations (about 40 of them) for anything she deems relevant to the Covid request.

It also emerged that Mr Johnson initially refused a request from the Cabinet Office to move his notebooks to a safe place in April. The Cabinet Office said it would share some of the material from Mr Johnson’s notebook within days, but insisted it needed to be redacted to exclude national security sensitivities and unambiguously irrelevant material .

Ms Nicholson said the Cabinet Office received 300 pages of WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson on Wednesday after May 2021, and was still reviewing that material for national security sensitivities and unambiguously irrelevant material in order to redact it.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at odds over posting Covid-related material (Getty)

Despite efforts to find a compromise, the government and the Covid investigation team seem destined to discuss the mess in court.

The Cabinet Office will seek judicial review of Baroness Hallett’s request to publish the WhatsApp messages and notebooks. The department said it was taking the legal challenge with regret, but insisted that important issues of principle were at stake.

Science Minister George Freeman admitted late Thursday that the government is likely to lose its legal challenge.

Appearing on the BBC Question timeMr Freeman insisted the decision to launch judicial review proceedings was not a cynical waste of time, but admitted he thought the prospect of success was unlikely.

I personally think it’s very likely that the courts will decide that Baroness Hallett will decide what evidence, but I think it’s a point worth testing, he told the audience.

Science Minister George Freeman has admitted the government stands to lose (PA Archive)

Former Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has described the government’s judicial review as a wild ride, saying Lady Hallett has the power to make a decision about what she wants to see.

The ex-minister told LBC: This is a waste of time and time is not what victims and those affected by the Covid crisis will want to see wasted.

Angela Rayner, deputy Labor leader, accused Mr Sunak of being desperately distracted by legal schemes to obstruct the Covid investigation in a desperate attempt to withhold evidence.

Accusing him of a cover-up, she added: Instead of sinking further into a hole pursuing doomed legal battles to cover up the truth, Rishi Sunak must fully comply with the evidence demands of the Covid investigations.

The Liberal Democrats said the legal action was a cowardly attempt to obstruct a vital public inquiry and a kick in the teeth for bereaved families.

Rivka Gottlieb, spokeswoman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said it was absolutely obscene that the Cabinet Office was spending hundreds of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money to pursue its own public inquiry into the impossibility of access essential evidence.