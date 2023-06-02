Connect with us

President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi greet people at Telangana training day

On the occasion of the 10th Telangana Formation Day, which was celebrated today, President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed their greetings to the people of Telangana.

Introduction to the Telangana Training Day

Telangana, the 29th state of India, a separate state from Andhra Pradesh, was formed on June 2, 2014. The journey to statehood began in 1952 and ended with the swearing in of K Chandrasekhar Rao as the first Chief Minister of Telangana. He played a crucial role in leading the movement and founded the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The state has a significant history rooted in the Telangana movement, which aimed for a separate state due to cultural, linguistic and developmental differences with Andhra Pradesh.

Celebrations in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, inaugurated the State Formation Day celebrations on Friday. The event began with the hoisting of the national flag and a heartfelt tribute to the brave martyrs of Telangana who sacrificed their lives for the formation of the state.

The ceremony took place at the newly created State Secretariat and saw the attendance of approximately 15,000 people. KCR Chief Minister received salute from police contingents. This marked the start of the 21-day celebrations.

The celebrations spread to all 33 districts, where state ministers and district collectors led the festivities. They unfurled the national flag and reviewed the impressive police parade, highlighting the remarkable progress Telangana has made in a relatively short period of time. During their speeches, they highlighted the achievements of the state and shared their vision for its future growth and development.

Before the big event, Chief Minister KCR paid homage to the martyrs of Telangana at the Martyrs’ Memorial located near the State Assembly. This solemn tribute was joined by Ministers, Legislators, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar and other esteemed officials who also paid their respects.

Raj Bhavan also attended the Formation Day celebrations, with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan unfurling the national flag, symbolizing unity and pride. This year, the Government of India joined in the commemoration of Telangana Training Day for the first time. Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy took part in the festivities by unfurling the national flag at the historic Golconda Fort, adding a sense of national significance to the event.

In a simultaneous show of unity and dedication, the Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council also celebrated Formation Day. President Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag at the Assembly, while the Chairman of the Council, G. Sukhender Reddy, paid the honor at the Council premises.

(with contributions from The Siasat Daily)

Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

