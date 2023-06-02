China begins drilling 32,800ft deep hole in oil-rich Xinjiang region





Forget digging a hole to China – now China is digging the really deep holes. The Asian nation has started drilling a hole more than 32,800 feet deep in the earth’s crust as part of a so-called research project in the oil-rich region of Xinjiang, according to state media. The venture is being spearheaded by state scientists as a way to advance China’s deep-Earth exploration venture launched by President Xi Jinping in 2021, Xinhua news agency reported. Digging the deepest hole ever in China began on Tuesday in the Tarim Basin near the Tarim oil field. Sun Jinsheng, a scientist at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the project would penetrate more than 10 rock layers in the earth’s crust that would feature stones dating back around 145 million years. Jinsheng, however, noted that a project of this size can be quite dangerous, with the risks magnified given that the digging site is in the brutal Taklamakan Desert, which has a harsh environment and complicated underground conditions. “The construction difficulty of the drilling project can be compared to a big truck rolling over two thin steel cables,” he told Xinhua.





China has started drilling a hole more than 32,800 feet deep in the earth’s crust in the oil-rich region of Xinjiang, according to state media. VCG via Getty Images The drilling is expected to take around 457 days and is being led by the China National Petroleum Corp, which will use the project to test underground drilling machinery and collect data from the Earth’s interior. The project comes as the Chinese president urged scientists around the world to speed up studies of the Earth’s interior during a speech in 2021. Jinping said the studies were needed to identify energy resources and assess the risks of environmental disasters, such as volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.





The project is led by state scientists to advance China’s deep-Earth exploration venture launched by President Xi Jinping in 2021. VCG via Getty Images The inauguration of the drill site came as China also sent its first civilian astronaut into space from its launch site in the Gobi Desert. The spacecraft, Shenzhou-16, or Divine Vessel, and its three passengers launched Tuesday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center to China’s now fully operational space station.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/01/china-begins-drilling-32800-foot-deep-hole-in-oil-rich-xinjiang-region/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos