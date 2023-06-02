Erdogan wins again in Turkey: what does it mean for the Middle East? – Politics of Israel

Turkey’s incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comfortably beat opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of Turkey’s presidential election this week. The leader of the AKP, who has ruled Turkey since 2002, won just over 52% of the vote, against 47% for his rival.

In more than two decades of rule, Erdogan has proven adept at neutralizing rival sources and contenders for power. He amassed immense power within the office of the presidency. The independent judiciary, free media, military, rival political centers and academia have all been tamed and largely squeezed out, with independent voices and sources of influence being replaced by structures tied to the president himself and to his surroundings.

As such, Erdogan’s victory comes as no surprise. Indeed, the unity and spirit of the opposition coalition was the biggest surprise of the elections, showing that Turkish society remains deeply divided, even if the Islamist president is able to secure an electoral victory.

What does his victory mean?

So what will an additional term for Erdogan mean for the region? In what areas will the defeat of the Kilicdaroglu challenge and the continuation of the incumbent president have an impact?

PEOPLE walk past a sign in Istanbul on May 29 depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after he was declared the winner of the presidential run-off election (Credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The regional issue likely to be most immediately affected by the outcome of the Turkish presidential elections will be Syria. Kilicdaroglu and his Republican People’s Party (CHP) had campaigned fiercely on the issue of Syrian refugees in Turkey. There are 3.6 million registered Syrian refugees in the country. Turkey is in the grip of economic difficulties, with inflation at 44% and a plummeting currency. There is, therefore, widespread resentment in broad sections of society towards Syrian refugees. Kilicdaroglu had sought to capitalize on this, telling a rally in Istanbul the day before the second round of voting that: “I hereby declare that I will return all refugees as soon as I come to power.”

The opposition candidate had identified a corner issue, potentially separating the far-right nationalist element from the incumbent president’s Erdogan support. Extremist nationalists, unsurprisingly, are the element most hostile to the refugees. Erdogan, meanwhile, is responsible for their presence.

The effort did not deliver victory to Kilicdaroglu, but it did reflect a tangible difference in approach on Syria between the two candidates.

Erdogan was the first regional leader to offer strong support to the Syrian insurgency. In his early months, he facilitated the transfer of arms in large quantities across the border to the fledgling rebellion. Other powers, regional and then global, came to offer their support to the rebels, then withdrew it, as the Sunni Islamist and jihadist nature of the revolt became clearer and its chances of success diminished.

BUT WHILE others hesitated, Erdogan remained loyal (as did Qatar). The reason was that for Erdogan, support for the Syrian rebellion was neither tactical nor opportunistic. It was a component of a broader regional strategy in which the Turkish leader and his Qatari allies hoped to ride the wave of Sunni and Islamist Arab revolts in a number of countries, to emerge as leaders of a new bloc. conservative Sunni Islamist regional states. .

Little remains of this ambition. The wave of Sunni Islamist revolts has passed. Defeat and eclipse followed. Islamist governments in Egypt and Tunisia were short-lived. The Syrian rebellion eventually gave birth to the brief and monstrous experiment in Sunni Islamist governance known as the Islamic State.

Yet Erdogan has not entirely abandoned this direction. What remains of what was once the insurgency now owes its entire existence to it. The remaining Islamist factions in northern Syria are now grouped into the Turkish-controlled Syrian National Army, which serves the Turkish-sponsored Syrian interim government. This “government” reigns over an area of ​​northwestern Syria secured by Turkish arms. Next door, Hayat Tahrir al Sham, a jihadist faction formerly linked to Al-Qaeda, maintains its own Syrian salvation government. Again, the Turkish positions surrounding this area are what make its continued existence possible.

Diplomacy between Erdogan and the Assad regime is ongoing. A meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries, alongside those of Russia and Iran, took place on May 10. But progress towards reconciliation is currently stalled as Assad insists on a pre-commitment to the withdrawal of Turkish troops, and therefore final abandonment. remnants of the uprising. Erdogan will not engage in it.

If Kilicdaroglu had won the presidential elections, one can assume that he would have quickly normalized with Assad. The CHP leader has no personal or ideological commitment to the defeated Syrian Sunni Arab uprising. He could have presented normalization with Assad and the withdrawal from northwest Syria as ways to prepare the ground for the return of refugees to their homeland, in the context of the current general regional normalization with Assad’s Syria.

Under Erdogan, this is unlikely to happen, at least in the short to medium term. The Turkish leader has dropped his commitment to Sunni uprisings as there are currently no uprisings to support. Faced with a serious economic crisis, he inevitably revived relations with the United Arab Emirates, and with Saudi Arabia, in the hope of receiving their help. His revival of relations with Israel and even with the once despised government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi in Egypt is one piece with this reorientation.

Yet the recalcitrant stance on Syria should offer a hint that it would be wrong to wait for a new Erdogan, who will fully commit to an Abraham Accords-type vision for the region. The Sunni Arab Islamist elements, which are its natural allies, are currently defeated throughout the Arab world. Indeed, there is an unbroken crescent of defeat and containment for these forces, beginning in Egypt and moving through Israel and areas of the Palestinian Authority, to Lebanon, Syria and Iraq. However, they are unlikely to remain inactive forever, especially since these forces retain considerable popular support in all of these areas.

Erdogan’s pattern of behavior suggests flexibility – where economic or strategic necessity requires it, he can agree to a rapprochement, change ground and mend fences. But such movements should not be taken as indicating a deep and profound change. As the example of Syria shows, where the Sunni Islamist forces he naturally favors remain an option, he will find a way to reach them. And if such forces should again have greater consequences in the region, it can be assumed that he will again seek to defend and support their cause. Reports of his transformation have been greatly exaggerated. Those whom the Turkish leader is currently courting should take note.