The longer they wait to indict Donald Trump, the harder it gets

What’s taking so long?

This week, CNN revealed that federal prosecutors had an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting where Donald Trump admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran.

Comments on the tape, uncovered by special counsel Jack Smith, reportedly show the former president wanted to share the revelations at the meeting, but was aware of the limits of his ability to declassify the records.

Trump’s comments contrast sharply with his September 2022 remarks on Fox News in which he claimed to have declassified documents he brought to Mar-a-Lago which have since been thoroughly investigated by the Justice Department. just thinking about it.

New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie weighs in on this week’s episode: We were still waiting for Jack Smith to press charges, but at some point it’s like you have everything you need on tape , is not it ? I mean, how often does someone have to be caught on camera doing or saying something illegal at this point? It’s like a hidden camera in there and we can’t charge this man.

Adding to the crisis of time is Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign, which co-host Andy Levy says will make it increasingly difficult to indict someone who finds themselves in the midst of a genuine presidential race. He adds: What are you waiting for?

Numerous reports, including from the Wall Street Journal, indicate that Smith is nearing the end of the investigation, but it is unclear whether this will result in charges being brought against the 76-year-old Trump.

More! Daily Beasts political reporter Jake Lahut, who is on the 2024 election campaign, joins the show to discuss his recent piece, Why Maryanne Williamson’s Staffers are Running for the Exits. Think: horrible bosses.

Ultimately, it becomes kind of a cautionary tale about, you know, the celebrity having a bit of a malignant influence by blinding people to the realities of what she likes to deal with as a boss, Lahut says.

Some of these employees just feel guilty that people are giving their money to a campaign that is, you know, really what they describe as a vanity project at this point.

