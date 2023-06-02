Boris Johnson will hand over ‘all unredacted WhatsApp messages’ directly to Covid inquiry

Boris Johnson has said he will hand over all unredacted WhatsApp messages.



Photo: Aliyah



Boris Johnson said he would share with the Covid inquiry any unredacted WhatsApp messages he provided to the Cabinet Office, as well as hardware from his old mobile phone.

In a letter to chairwoman Baroness Hallett, he wrote: “I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApp messages I have provided to the Cabinet Office.

“I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve been told I can no longer safely access.

“Given the urgency of your request, I think that this advice, which comes from the security services, should be tested.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Letter from Boris Johnson to the chair of the Covid-19 inquiry, Baroness Hallett.



Photo: Boris Johnson



“I have asked the Cabinet Office to help him turn it on safely so that I can search it for any relevant documents.

“I propose to pass all this material directly to you.”

The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for supporting the Prime Minister and the Cabinet, has so far refused to hand over some of the documents, arguing that it has no obligation to share “unambiguously irrelevant” documents.

Baroness Hallett demanded that the government return them without any amendments.

Mr Johnson’s letter to Baroness Hallett continues: “The Government decided yesterday to take legal action.

As Covid line of inquiry continues, Nick Ferrari questions the depth of his listener’s concerns





“It was not my decision to do it.

“While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly happy for the investigation to see it.

“I am therefore providing the material directly to your inquiry today in an unredacted form.”

Mr Johnson said he would ask the Cabinet Office to retrieve his unredacted notebooks and share them with the Covid inquiry if the government refused to do so.

He wrote to the Inquiry Chair: “I no longer have physical access to my notebooks as they have been removed from my desk by the Cabinet Office.

“I have asked the Cabinet Office to forward them to you.

“If the government chooses not to, I will request that they be returned to my office so that I can provide them directly to you.”

The messages on the locked device refer to discussions prior to May 2021 and are likely to relate to conversations about the three coronavirus lockdowns ordered in 2020.

It comes as ministers prepare for a high-profile legal battle with the inquiry as the government seeks to challenge the request for Mr Johnson’s unredacted WhatsApp messages and notebooks to be submitted.