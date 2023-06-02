Beacon of Courage, Bravery: Prime Minister Modi on the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his 350th coronation ceremony today. According to the Hindu calendar, the anniversary of his coronation falls on June 2 this year, while the Gregorian calendar indicates that the Maratha warrior king was crowned on June 6, 1674 at Raigad Fort.

On the 350th anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said, “Hundreds of years of slavery have taken away the self-esteem and confidence of our countrymen. It was a difficult task, at the time, to inspire confidence in people.”

But Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, during this period, not only fought the invaders, but also instilled in the people the belief that self-reliance was possible. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a beacon of courage and bravery. His ideals are a great source of inspiration,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the values ​​established by Shivaji Maharaj show people the way forward.

Based on these values, we must complete the 25-year journey of Amrit Kaal. This will be the journey of Swaraj, of good governance and self-reliance.”

Prime Minister Modi further recalled how Shivaji expanded the Indian Navy. Recognizing India’s potential, the way it has expanded the navy still inspires us. The identity of British rule has been replaced by the royal seal of Shivaji Maharaj.”

In Maharashtra, celebrations have started to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Fort Raigad in the presence of Chief Minister of State Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde and Fadnavis took part in various rituals to mark the coronation of Shivaji Maharaj at Raigad Fort, about 170 km from here, PTI reported.

Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar performed the ‘jalabhishek’ (water offering ritual) on the 17th century king’s idol. Water was collected from the rivers of Maharashtra.

A state police band paid tribute to the founder of the Maratha Empire by playing the state song of Maharashtra “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha, Garja Maharashtra Majha”. Flower petals were poured on the statue of Shivaji Maharaj from a helicopter.

Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:29 AM IST