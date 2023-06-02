Senior Khans party official arrested; ex-PM says he will sue NAB | Imran Khan News





PTI chairman Chaudhry Parvez Elahi arrested in Lahore for corruption as party leader Imran Khan threatens to sue the agency that arrested him.

Islamabad, Pakistan A senior party official of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans has vowed to stand by the party a day after he was arrested in the eastern city of Lahore.

My message to all PTI workers is that you are on the safe side. You represent Pakistan. Stay strong. You must not be left behind, 77-year-old Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said in a video message broadcast by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Friday as he appeared in court in Lahore.

I am completely innocent and I trust our justice, added the president of the PTI.

Elahi, a two-time former chief minister of Punjab province, was arrested Thursday night at his home on charges of corruption after his pre-trial bail was rejected by the Lahore court last week. On Friday, the court ordered Elahis’ release, but shortly afterwards police re-arrested him on charges related to another corruption case.

Officials said Elahi was accused of embezzling millions of rupees in development funds from his hometown in Gujarat, about 125 km (77 miles) north of Lahore in Punjab.

Elahi denies the charges. The PTI said the arrest was politically motivated and part of an ongoing government crackdown that has seen dozens of its leaders arrested and nearly 90 resign from the party.

PTI Chairman Khan, whose own arrest on May 9 sparked deadly protests from his supporters and subsequent crackdown, condemned Elahis’ arrest and alleged the veteran politician was manhandled by authorities.

I strongly condemn the arrest of Ch Pervez Elahi on completely frivolous charges. The manner in which he was arrested and manhandled is also shameful and reprehensible, Khan tweeted.

Hours after Elahis’ arrest, prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir, 36, was reportedly abducted by unidentified men in the country’s largest city, Karachi.

Meanwhile, Khan, who was also charged with corruption by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) leading to his arrest, said he had filed a $53 million defamation suit against the agency.

In a tweet on Friday, the cricketing icon-turned-politician said he served legal notice on Nazir Ahmad Butt, a retired military general who now leads the NAB.

My arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for eight days. I have not been informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into an investigation, tweeted Khan.

The ulterior motive was to defame me by arresting me at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad. And show the world that I was arrested for corruption, he wrote.

Since his removal from power after losing a vote of confidence in parliament, more than 100 cases, including acts of terrorism and incitement to violence, have been brought against Khan, who calls it an establishment plot, a euphemism for the powerful Pakistani army to prevent him from contesting national elections scheduled for October.

Pakistan’s top government ministers have said they plan to ban Khans PTI and try the party leader in a military court, where dozens of his supporters are expected to stand trial despite criticism from rights groups.

The broadcast of Khans’ speeches or press conferences has been banned in Pakistan since March.

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Regulatory Authority banned TV stations from granting airtime to hatemongers, rioters, their enablers and perpetrators, without explicitly naming Khan or his party.

