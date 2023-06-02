Politics
Donald Trump and Turkish President Erdogan look a lot alike
ISTANBUL When Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed a crowd of supporters here in Istanbul after winning another five-year term as President of Turkey, he was not wearing a red hat proclaiming Make Turkey Great Again. But he might as well have been. Erdogan looks a lot like Donald Trump.
Standing on top of a bus, the winner thundered, The only winner today is Turkey, then added, No one can despise our nation.
There are, of course, profound differences between the two countries. The United States is the largest economy in the world; Turkey ranks 19th. Turkey is almost entirely Muslim, while American Muslims make up just over 1% of the population. Turkey belongs to NATO, but its estrangement from democratic principles under Erdogan has thwarted its attempt to join the European Union. The president refused to support Western countries in imposing sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
Yet the resemblance between Trump and Erdogan says a lot about the men and the two countries and it starts with political geography. Opposition to Erdogan is concentrated in Turkey’s more coastal and cosmopolitan cities, as are the Democrats in America. Erdogan, like Trump, strongly appeals to rural, less educated and more religious voters in the center of the country with a simplistic but inflammatory message of national pride and traditional values.
Large segments of society, especially in the conservative core, identify with Erdogan, Turkish political analyst Asli Aydintasbas told NPR. Erdogan’s idea of a very strong message about a rising Turkey, a new power, a country that is destined to be a world power in the 21st century in fact, he called his campaign the Century of Turkey resonated with conservative heart. … Erdogan finally sold a very seductive idea, which was to make Turkey great again.
Trump bragged, I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose a voter, okay? Erdogan’s supporters reflect a similar messianic belief in their leader and ignore his many flaws.
Inflation is rampant here; the Turkish lira also plunges in value. The government has been slow to help survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed around 60,000 people in the country’s eastern provinces last February. And yet, these regions still voted overwhelmingly for Erdogan.
He’s been in power for a very long time and he’s very good at getting a message across, Gulfem Saydan Sanver, a Turkish political consultant, told The New York Times. Over the years he has built trust with his constituents, and they believe everything he says.
Like Trump, Erdogan built that trust in part by emphasizing his ties to religious conservatives. He repeatedly called the LGBTQ community here deviant, encouraged women to wear the headscarf, supported religious schools and generally reversed secular reforms introduced by the founder of the Turkish republic, Kemal Ataturk, there. is 100 years old.
Our victory came from God, shouted a group of Erdogan supporters in Ankara on election night, the Washington Post reported. Another replied, Now 100 years in power.
Xenophobia and disinformation
Another connection between Trump and Erdogan is their cynical exploitation of xenophobia, raising fears of malicious outsiders to galvanize their supporters. Trump promised to build a wall to keep out Mexican rapists and drug traffickers and banned Muslims from entering the country.
Erdogan’s villains of choice are Kurdish militants in the southeastern region of the country, and in a particularly egregious campaign tactic he has promoted a fake video claiming to show Kurdish fighters singing the campaign song of his opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Confronted with the fake, Erdogan responded in purely Trumpian terms: What if it was a fake?
This comment reflects another parallel between the two leaders: a penchant for spreading false information, aided by captive news outlets. Trump has long been promoted by allies in Fox News and right-wing talk radio; Erdogan suits him best by controlling the country’s official news agencies.
The president and his allies also received full media coverage, the Post reports. State media covered Erdogan’s campaign for more than 32 hours while devoting just 32 minutes to Kilicdaroglu, according to an estimate by Turkey’s broadcast watchdog.
There is, however, a key difference between Erdogan and Trump. The Turkish leader obtained 52%, a small but clear majority. Trump has never appealed to a majority of Americans, failing to reach 47% in his two presidential races. This is why Erdogan ruled for 20 years, and many savvy Republicans believe Trump will lose badly if he is reappointed.
Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University.
