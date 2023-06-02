Stop Sending Arms, Hold Talks to End Russian-Ukrainian War | Russo-Ukrainian War





Chinese envoy Li Hui said that to achieve peace, kyiv’s allies must stop sending weapons to the battlefield.

Ukraine’s allies should stop sending weapons to kyiv and engage in negotiations to achieve lasting peace, China’s envoy for Eurasian affairs has said. Li Huis’ call came as Washington and many European countries are stepping up deliveries of missiles, tanks and other weapons to Ukrainian forces trying to retake Russian-occupied territory. If we really want to stop war, save lives and achieve peace, we must stop sending weapons to the battlefield, Li told reporters in Beijing on Friday. The painful lessons learned from the evolution of the Ukrainian crisis to its current state deserve deep reflection by all parties. Li said there are currently many difficulties in sitting down and engaging in talks to end the war. He added that those who fight the war are not without points of consensus. The two sides have not completely closed the door to peace talks, Li insisted. The Chinese envoy visited European capitals last month to promote peace talks in Ukraine. In May, Li went on a 12-day tour of Kiev, Warsaw, Paris, Berlin, Brussels and Moscow in what China said was an attempt to find common ground for a possible political settlement. The risk of escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war is still high, Li said, adding that all parties should take concrete steps to calm the situation and ensure the safety of nuclear facilities. The government of Chinese leader Xi Jinping says it is neutral and wants to mediate but has politically backed Moscow. In February, Beijing released a draft peace plan, but Ukraine’s allies insisted that President Vladimir Putin must first withdraw Russian forces. Beijing has refused to criticize the invasion and has used its status as one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to deflect diplomatic attacks on Russia. Arming Ukraine The United States, which is Ukraine’s biggest arms supplier, has so far provided about $37 billion in military aid since last year’s invasion. The majority of this involved weapons systems, millions of rounds and munitions, and an array of trucks, sensors, radars, and other equipment taken from Pentagon stockpiles and quickly sent to Ukraine. European nations have also stepped up military aid to Kyiv amid calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky to further beef up the weapons. Last month, the UK promised Ukraine additional weapons for its fight against Russia. Britain has said it will supply Ukraine with hundreds of additional air defense missiles, as well as long-range attack drones. French President Emmanuel Macron has promised that his country will provide dozens of light tanks, armored vehicles and more air defense systems. Despite its initial reluctance to supply Kiev with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of Ukraine’s biggest arms suppliers, including Leopard 1 and 2 main battle tanks and the sophisticated IRIS-air defense system. T SLM.

