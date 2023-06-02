Presidential election of Jokowi Cawe-cawe 2024, turns out to be the real reason





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Still relevant to the public, the term “cawe-cawe” has been trending on social media ever since the word was coined by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). It turns out the president was not without reason when he coined the term in front of the editors of a number of media outlets and content creators such as Akbar Faisal, Helmy Yahya and Arie Putra, at the State Palace, Monday (29/5/2023). The real reason why President Jokowi mentioned the term cawe-cawe is none other than to ensure that Indonesia gets out of its current situation, which is still at middle income level. In fact, Jokowi said, Indonesia only has 13 years to get out of this condition. Thus, Jokowi said that he will discuss the future president of the Republic of Indonesia, to come out of the current situation. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “To come out, we are only 13 years old and it really, really depends on future presidential candidates who can take Indonesia to the next level. Friday (06/02/2023). Jokowi said that to become a developed country, Indonesia’s per capita income must be around $10,000 per year. “We are now in the middle income level, even though we are at the top level, but we are still in the middle income level. So to get out of this middle income, to become a developed country, the per capita income must be at least 10,000,” Jokowi added. From Jokowi’s account, it is important for him to participate in various Indonesian presidential candidates so that the best candidate is selected to take Indonesia to the next level. arti sunday – sunday Meanwhile, the definition of cawe-cawe according to KBBI is “to help work, finish or finish” or “participate in handling”. President Bey Machmudin’s deputy protocol, press and media secretary said the cawe-cawe mentioned by President Joko Widodo has a positive meaning. The context of the statement is that the state of the election is that the President wants to ensure that the 2024 election goes smoothly and simultaneously without leaving any polarization. “The President wants to ensure that the 2024 concurrent elections can be conducted in a democratic, honest and fair manner. The President has an interest in conducting elections properly and safely, without leaving social polarization or conflict in society” , said a written statement, Monday (5/29). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi is constantly building this, RI is still struggling to become a developed country (dce)



