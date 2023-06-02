Trump Admits Republicans Don’t Know What ‘Woke’ Means – Rolling Stone





At a Thursday campaign event in Iowa, former President Donald Trump admitted what we all know: Republicans have no idea what “woke” really means.

“I don’t like the term ‘woke up,'” Trump said while answering questions from the audience, “because I hear the term ‘woke up awake’ – it’s just a term they use, half of the people can’t define it, they don’t know what it is.

The former president then raved about transgender athletes and claimed that if he coached a women’s basketball team, he “would have the best team.” I would say ‘Lebron [James], would you like to become a woman?’ And I would go to four or five other guys and I would say we will be undefeated for many, many years. I will become the greatest coach in history.

“It’s so crazy – and it’s all woke,” Trump said. “I guess they define it as being awake, but everything is awake.”

At a campaign event in Iowa, Trump complains that “half the people” who use the term “woke” can’t define it – and then says that if he made Lebron James and 4 other NBA players identify as female, that would be ‘woke’ pic.twitter.com/VsM1SXm31O

— nikki mccann ramrez (@NikkiMcR) June 1, 2023

For right-wing politicians and pundits, the term “woke” has become an amorphous shorthand for anything deemed too progressive, too inclusive or too respectful of minorities. It’s intentionally ambiguous because a lack of clarity gives them the freedom to stick the label on literally anything they want.

Need an example? Earlier this week, the Tories called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A, a longtime Tory darling business that celebrated the fast-food chain’s Christian values, for the ‘woke’ crime of having a policy of diversity and inclusion.

Trump’s statement, however, is likely a direct response to the anti-“woke” hysteria of his main 2024 adversary, Ron DeSantis. The governor of Florida has made defeating the “Waking Mind Virus” central not only to his governance of the Sunshine State, but also to his bid for president.

The night he officially announced his entry into the Republican primary, DeSantis appeared on Fox News, where he said “the waking mind virus is fundamentally a form of cultural Marxism” and an “attack on truth.” .

“We have no choice but to wage a war on revival,” DeSantis said. Tendency

Desantis: The Woke Mind virus is basically a form of cultural Marxism. We have no choice but to wage war against Woke. pic.twitter.com/ImyGreZlJ6

— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 25, 2023

DeSantis also vowed to “destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history” earlier this week.

Thursday morning, at his own campaign event in New Hampshire, DeSantis asked if anyone was “happy to see this wokemind virus affecting all of these institutions?” What he means, he hasn’t bothered to specify.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-admits-republicans-woke-1234745571/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos