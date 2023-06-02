



Since his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has publicly doubled down on his idiosyncratic economic policies. If anyone can do it, I can do it, he said in a victory speech last Sunday, referring to his ability to solve the country’s calamitous economic problems. His bold confidence is not widely shared by most analysts and economists. The Turkish lira fell to one record low against the dollar this week, and foreign investors have been discouraged by the president’s refusal to deviate from what is widely seen as an eccentric economic path. Instead of fighting skyrocketing inflation by raising interest rates and making borrowing more expensive as most economists recommend, Mr. Erdogan repeatedly lowered rates. He argues that cheap credit will boost manufacturing and exports.

But his strategy is also fueling inflation, which is currently running at an annual rate of 44%, and eroding the value of the Turkish lira. Government attempts to prop up the failing currency have emptied the dwindling pool of foreign exchange reserves. As the value of the pound falls, the price of imported goods like medicine, energy, fertilizer and car parts rises, making it more expensive for consumers to pay for daily expenses. And it increases the amount of debt repayments from businesses and households that have borrowed money from foreign lenders. The national budget is also under increasing pressure. The destructive earthquakes in February that tore through swathes of southern Turkey are estimated to have caused more than $1 billion in damage, or around 9% of the country’s annual economic output. At the same time, Mr. Erdogan launched a pre-election spending spree to lure voters, boosting salaries for public sector employees and payments to pensioners and offering households a month of free natural gas. Spending has boosted growth, but economists fear such spending could fuel inflation.

An effort to encourage Turks to keep their savings in pounds by guaranteeing their balances against currency depreciations further adds to potential government liabilities.

Critics of the president’s economic approach have been somewhat buoyed by reports that Mr Erdogan is set to appoint this weekend Mehmet Simsekformer Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister, at the office. Mr. Simsek is well regarded in financial circles and has previously supported tighter monetary policy. What Turkey really needs now is more exports and more foreign direct investment, and for that you need to send a signal, said Henri Barkey, professor of international relations at the University of Lehigh. A signal could be the appointment of Mr. Simseks, he said. Mr Barkey argues that Mr Erdogan will have no choice but to do a policy U-turn between now and winter, when energy import costs rise and some refunds from the debt will be due. Others are more skeptical that Mr Erdogan is backing away from his insistence that high interest rates are fueling inflation. Kadri Tastan, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, a Brussels-based public policy think tank, said regardless of the makeup of the cabinets, he did not believe a political U-turn was imminent.

I’m pretty pessimistic about a huge change, of course, he said. To deal with the large external deficit and the depletion of central bank reserves, Erdogan has relied on allies like Russia, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to help bolster his reserves by depositing dollars from the central bank or by extending payment terms and discounts for imported goods such as natural gas. In a note to investors this week, Capital Economics wrote that any optimism about a change in policy would likely be short-lived: While policymakers like Simsek would likely pursue tighter fiscal policy than we had envisioned, we doubt that Erdogan grants to the central bank allowed to raise the key rates to restore the balance of the economy. Turkey’s over $900 billion economy makes it the eighth largest in Europe. And Erdogan’s efforts to position himself as an intermediary between Russia and European allies since the start of the war in Ukraine have further underscored Turkey’s geopolitical influence. Mr. Erdogan, who has been in power for two decades, built his electoral success on growth-oriented policies that propelled millions of Turks into the middle class. But the bloated expansion was not sustainable.

The borrowing frenzy drove up prices, triggering a cost of living crisis. Yet Mr. Erdogan persisted in lowering interest rates and fired central bank chiefs who disagreed with him. The pandemic has exacerbated problems by reducing demand for Turkish exports and limiting tourism, an important source of income. Mr Erdogan is likely to continue his expansionist policy until the next local elections next year. Until then, Hakan Kara, Turkey’s former central bank chief economist, said the country is likely to manage. Turkish authorities will have to make tough decisions after local elections because eventually something will give way, Kara said. Turkey must either revert to conventional policies or move further away from a market economy where the central authority manages the economy through micro-control measures.” Either way, he added, the adjustment is likely to be painful.

