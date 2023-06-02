China’s candidacy for hegemony beyond borders

President Xi Jinping’s grandiose plans are rarely confined within China’s borders.

A decade ago, it launched its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a multinational, transcontinental project to connect roads and ports to Chinese manufacturing hubs and cities. Multibillion-dollar infrastructure would sprout in developing countries, boosting their economies and raising their standard of living. This dream has had mixed results at best.

In 2022, President Xi announced the launch of the Global Security Initiative (GSI), another multi-pronged vision intended to protect the world from the illegitimate hegemony of the West. Blaming the United States for the protracted war in Ukraine and accusing Washington and its allies of stoking fears of insecurity around the world, the recently released GSI concept paper proposes a “new security vision.”

THE design document outlines twenty ‘cooperation priorities.’ It covers a wide range of security challenges, from nuclear proliferation, terrorism, transnational organized crime, drug trafficking, climate change, artificial intelligence and data security, to name a few. only a few. But, like many ideas put forward by Beijing (like the 12-point position paper on Ukraine), the Grand Proposal is thin on details. It does not offer constructive steps to address these threats or detail how China plans to implement the GSI.

China’s Ambassador to the Maldives, Wang Lixin, recently wrote an article expounding on the virtues of the initiative. Ms. Lixin writes: “The basic concepts and principles of GSI can be summarized as follows”Six commitments“, namely, to remain committed to the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, to remain committed to respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, to remain committed to respecting the purposes and principles of Charter of the United Nations, remain committed to taking the legitimate security concerns of all countries seriously, remain committed to the peaceful resolution of disputes and differences between countries through dialogue and consultation, remain committed to maintaining security in the areas traditional and non-traditional.

The Ambassador said, “In the past 70 plus years, China has never started a war or occupied an inch of foreign land. It is the only country that has enshrined peaceful development in its Constitution, and the only country among the five nuclear countries. -weapon states to commit not to first use nuclear weapons. China’s peace record can stand the test of history, and its peaceful rise is a miracle unparalleled in human history.

While adherence to the Charter of the United Nations and the commitment to non-first use of nuclear weapons are laudable, one cannot ignore that Beijing broke these noble “commitmentsand has done so repeatedly. While the Chinese Communist Party may successfully silence criticism on the mainland, the international community has not forgotten the annexation of Tibet or the ongoing mistreatment of Uyghurs in the province. of Xinjiang. President Xi’s plans to ‘re-unify’ Taiwan, using any means necessary, have made it a hotbed of tension. Many of the perceived threats China faces are, in fact, the reactions of the international community to Beijing’s aggressive and provocative actions on the island state.

In line with the BRI, GSI is another strategy to expand Chinese influence, this time in the field of defence. Shaken by the US-led initiative to protect Ukraine from Moscow’s aggression, Beijing portrays NATO as a threat to peace. America’s efforts to foster Indo-Pacific brotherhood are seen as aggressive moves to thwart China’s plans in the South China Sea and beyond.

The concept paper’s proposal for “more exchanges and cooperation between university-level military and police academies” and plans for “5,000 training opportunities over the next five years to train professionals from developing countries to Solving Global Security Issues” lay bare Beijing’s plans to foster military ties with distant nations. China believes that such relations will strengthen its defenses if it invades Taiwan.

In recent months, China has increased its list of joint exercises with various South Asian countries. Chinese forces have conducted combined training exercises with Laos, Cambodia and Singapore. THE alternative “security architecture” proposed by Beijing does not seem to promote peace in particular; it simply puts Beijing at the center of defense operations.

GSI is presented as “open and inclusive”. According to China, the initiative has already garnered the support of about eighty countries, despite the vagueness of the concept. Beijing describes the groundbreaking peace agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as the first successful application of the Global Security Initiative.

Aimed at developing countries and those outside of Washington’s fold, the latest efforts to “improve global security” are just President Xi Jinping’s long-held dream of a world order with Beijing as its main axis. Like another of its flagship programs, the BRI, the GSI will likely serve Chinese interests more than the rest of the world.

Do you like our ideas? Show your support by becoming a paid subscriber!