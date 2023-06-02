Inaugurating the Bantul Kretek Bridge, Jokowi aims to complete the southern route this year





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, BANTUL — Inauguration of President Joko Widodo Kretek Bridge II which spans Opak River and connects Tirtohargo Village to Parangtritis Village in Kretek District, Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region. ” While speaking bismillahhirrahmanirrahim, I inaugurate this morning Kretek II Bridge in Bantul Regency, Yogyakarta Special Region,” President Jokowi said at Kretek II Bridge, Bantul on Friday (2/6/2023). The President said the Kretek II Bridge, which spans the Opak River, is 556 meters long with four lanes and was constructed by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (KemenPUPR) with a budget of Rs 364 billion. . “This is the southern route, what we know is that in Banten province it was 100% completed, in West Java province it was 100% completed, in the central java, it has been completed, in the DIY it is a bit lacking, God willing will be over,” he said. President Jokowi added that on the DIY road south of Yogyakarta, the construction is 14 kilometers short, then in East Java it is still about 24 kilometers. “God willing we will finish this year. We hope that with the existing three routes on the island of Java, the southern, central and northern parts, the logistics will run smoothly, the competitiveness of the existing products will improve,” the president said. The President said that over the past seven years, the government has continued to accelerate infrastructure development in the form of toll roads, bridges, dams, ports, airports and other infrastructure. “It is about helping the community to overcome various problems related to competitiveness, the acceleration of the economy in the regions and equitable development,” said the Head of State. source: Between

