Donald Trump and Ken Paxton undermine principled conservatism and the American milieu





This op-ed reflects how most Americans want all elected officials to draw moral lines, even when attacked for it.

We weren’t sure which allegation was more laughable, former President Donald Trumps calling Senator John Cornyn a Deep State member, or suspending Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, blaming Texas House Republicans who voted to remove him from being part of a liberal cabal.

Politicians often reflexively accuse and deflect when under pressure or inventing conspiracies where there are none, a cycle of obfuscation that usually signals a deep-seated individual or political crisis. And in these cases, the attacks by Paxton and Trump illustrate the depth of the GOP’s insider struggle and each politician’s individual struggle with the truth.

Cornyns’ offense was telling the Dallas Morning News that Trump cannot win a general election and that the party should find another presidential standard bearer in 2024, rare political testimony from a measured lawmaker who defended Trump throughout his presidency and voted to acquit Trump at two impeachment trials. Cornyn’s truth is a signal to mainstream conservatives that the GOP needs a presidential candidate with less baggage who can appeal to moderates and independents, or at least not antagonize them.

As for Paxton, lawmakers with an R behind their name are in the majority in the Texas House and Senate. So if there ever was a panel of peers this is it, their motivation to hold accountable a very flawed elected official who has been under clouds of controversy and possible wrongdoing in and out from the office.

The modern Republican Party is plagued by unhealthy fringe conspiracies, grievances, and acts of revenge that marginalize legitimate conservative ideas and discourse, much like previous challenges in party history.

In the 1950s, the communist paranoia under every bed of Senator Joe McCarthy demonized with impunity until his lies caught up with him.

In the 1960s, influential conservative writer William F. Buckley Jr. led a crusade to purge the early conservative movement of right-wing extremism from the John Birch Society.

In the 1970s, GOP party leaders urged Richard Nixon to step down as president and not risk a constitutional crisis, an effort to put country above party. And as governor and president, George W. Bush urged the GOP to embrace a diverse big tent of conservatives and, while in Austin, worked effectively in the political aisle with Democrats on issues that mattered to all. Texans, regardless of their political sentiments.

We can debate whether the government is sufficiently in touch with the concerns of most Americans, and who has the ear of elected officials. But that’s why we have elections. Most Americans reside in the political middle, a few degrees either side of the center, and want elected officials to draw a moral line against the peddlers of malice, slander, and enmity whose bashing and lies are political dead ends for conservative ideas and principled governance.

