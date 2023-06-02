Anti-terrorism court grants bail to former Pakistani PM Imran Khan





Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). AFP

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday granted an extension of bail prior to the arrest of Imran Khan.

Khan will remain free on bail until June 13 in three cases, including an attack on the residence of a senior military commander in Lahore, a court official said.

Khan, however, reiterated his earlier claim that he faces a “serious threat” to his life. He had appeared before the ATC court in Lahore under tight security.

Meanwhile, just hours before the court is due to deliver its decision, a senior Pakistani official Tareekh-e-Insaaf has been arrested in the eastern city of Lahore.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, head of PTI and former chief minister of Punjab, said on Friday, “My message to all PTI workers is that you are on the safe side. You represent Pakistan. Stay strong. You must not back down.

The head of the PTI added: “I am completely innocent and I trust our judicial system.

Elahi was arrested at his home on Thursday on charges of bribery after a Lahore court rejected his protective bond.

Imran Khan took to Twitter to condemn his attack. He said, “I strongly condemn the arrest of Ch Pervez Elahi on completely frivolous charges. The manner in which he was arrested and manhandled is also shameful and reprehensible. »

I strongly condemn the arrest of Ch Pervez Elahi on completely frivolous charges. The manner in which he was arrested and manhandled is also shameful and reprehensible.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 1, 2023

Khan also announced the filing of a $53 million libel suit against Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau, which was responsible for his arrest.

My arrest warrant was issued on a public holiday and was kept secret for eight days. I have not been informed of the conversion of the investigation into the Al-Qadir Trust case into an investigation, tweeted Khan.

