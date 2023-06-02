Boris Johnson posts private messages as ex-PM undermines Rishi Sunak’s government

Boris Johnson is ‘spinning rings’ around Rishi Sunak by handing unredacted WhatsApp messages directly to the independent public inquiry investigating the UK’s response to coronavirus, a former Number 10 adviser has claimed.

The ex-prime minister, who appointed Sunak chancellor in February 2020, has revealed he will probe his messages from May 2021.

Johnson also wants to forward WhatsApp messages from his old phone, but the device is no longer securely accessible. A former Number 10 adviser, who worked alongside Johnson, told GB News: “It was a fight that didn’t need to happen.

A former Number 10 aide has suggested Boris Johnson is ‘spinning rings’ around Rishi Sunak Pennsylvania

“Boris is running around number 10 on this. “It’s in retaliation, it’s not Boris who chooses the fight.” GB News understands the government’s decision was made yesterday and not in response to recent statements by Johnson. The Cabinet Office has also stressed that the public inquiry does not have the power to release such information and fears that passing on the messages could set a dangerous precedent for government policy and the privacy of individuals. The ex-Prime Minister previously sent the relevant information to the Cabinet Office, but the latter refused to comply with the inquiry’s order to dispose of all documents in unredacted form. The government instead pursued an unprecedented High Court judicial review of the Covid Inquiry’s request to release Johnson’s messages, diaries and notebooks.

Boris Johnson voluntarily handed over his unredacted messages Pennsylvania

A judge will have to decide whether the investigation exceeded its legal powers in a possible confrontation in court. Johnson, whose political career remains threatened by the Privileges Committee’s separate investigation into Partygate, wrote a letter to Lady Heather Hallett. He said: “I don’t want to let my material become a test for others when I’m perfectly happy for the investigation to see it. “I am therefore providing the material directly to your inquiry today in an unredacted form.” Johnson added: “I am sending at your request all unredacted WhatsApps which I have provided to the Cabinet Office. “I would like to do the same with any hardware that might be on an older phone that I’ve been told I can no longer safely access.

Rishi Sunak (left) and Boris Johnson (right) Pennsylvania

“Given the urgency of your request, I think we need to test this advice, which comes from the security services.” The former prime minister also claimed he had contacted the Cabinet Office for help in securely accessing relevant documents and asked the department to hand over his notebooks. Responding to Johnson’s statement, former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey told GB News: ‘I’m intrigued to see WhatsApps because I want to see how informal formal decisions have been made. The government missed a 4pm deadline yesterday to share Johnson’s messages and notebooks. Organizations representing bereaved families and opposition MPs condemned Sunak for failing to comply with Dame Hallett’s request.

Boris Johnson faces a separate investigation into whether he misled Parliament Pennsylvania

Elkan Abrahamson, the lawyer representing the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group, said: ‘The Cabinet Office is showing complete disregard for the inquiry by maintaining its belief that it is the higher power and the arbiter what is relevant and what is not. “It raises questions about the integrity of the investigation and whether it is open and transparent if the president is not able to see all the material.” Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner called the legal challenge a ‘desperate attempt to withhold evidence’ She said: “As the rest of the country focuses on the cost of living crisis, Rishi Sunak is desperately distracted by legal schemes to hamper the Covid investigation in a desperate bid to withhold evidence. After 13 years of Tory scandal, these latest smoke and mirror tactics only serve to undermine the Covid inquiry. The public deserves answers, not another cover-up.

Angela Rayner criticized the government for seeking judicial review Pennsylvania