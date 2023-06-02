Bangladeshi woman named after ‘China’ exchanges letters with President Xi Jinping

* In a letter to President Xi, Bangladeshi daughter Alifa Chin described her special bond with China and expressed her hope to become a messenger of China-Bangladesh friendship when she grows up.

President Xi replied that his story was a good example of the friendship between the two countries.

Dhaka – On the eve of International Children’s Day, a 12-year-old Bangladeshi girl, Alifa Chin, received an extraordinary gift: a response letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

When the girl was born in 2010, her mother suffered a difficult delivery due to a serious heart problem. At that time, the Chinese Navy hospital ship Peace Ark had just sailed to Bangladesh, where it was providing free medical services to locals.

Upon learning of the emergency, Chinese doctors from Peace Ark rushed to the local hospital to perform a caesarean section on his mother. Both mother and daughter were saved.

To express his gratitude to the Chinese doctors, the child’s father, Anwar Hossen, named his child “Chin”, which means “China” in Bengali.

Letter from Grandfather Xi

Earlier this year, Chin wrote a letter to President Xi. In the letter, Chin describes her special bond with China and expresses her hope to become a messenger of China-Bangladesh friendship when she grows up.

And President Xi responded by saying his story was a good example of the friendship between the two countries.

“I am so happy to receive Grandpa Xi’s reply letter. Today is a special day,” Chin said. “I want to share my story and my happiness with my friends.”

Hossen, Chin’s father, said he was delighted to receive Xi’s letter. “Chinese military doctors saved my wife and ensured the safe birth of my daughter. For that, we will always be grateful to you.”

Since its commissioning in 2008, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy hospital ship has mainly carried out diagnosis, treatment and vocational training.

The mission of the Chinese Peace Ark is to spread the notion of peace across the oceans. So far, he has traveled more than 260,000 nautical miles and carried out multiple overseas missions providing free medical services to more than 250,000 people in 43 countries and regions.

The ship’s hospital equipment is on par with some of the best medical facilities in China. The crew includes some of China’s leading medical experts and professionals in neurology, gastroenterology, physiotherapy, traditional Chinese medicine, infectious diseases, reconstructive surgery and burns.

chinese mother

In 2013, when the Ark of Peace arrived in Bangladesh for the second time, Chinese military doctors conducted a full examination of Chin.

In 2017, Sheng Ruifang, the anesthesiologist who took part in Chin’s mother’s operation, met Chin while visiting Bangladesh with Chinese naval training. At that time, Chin called Sheng his “Chinese mother” for the first time.

“It was the Chinese mother who helped me come into the world back then. Today, uncles and aunts in China still show long-term concern for my growth,” Chin said. “A big thank you to all.”

In his letter, Xi encouraged Chin to study hard, pursue his dream and carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Bangladesh.

“I will use this as motivation to study hard and grow healthy,” Chin beamed.

“I want to share with my teachers and classmates what I personally witnessed in China, and I want to tell more people in Bangladesh about my story and China’s friendship,” Chin said. traveled to China in 2019.

After reading Xi’s letter, Hossen said he was “extremely happy and grateful” that Xi remembered Chin “despite his busy schedule.”

Hossen said he will “provide good conditions” for Chin’s growth and encourage him to study hard and even learn Chinese.

traditions of friendship

In his response, Xi said that since ancient times, the Chinese and Bangladeshis have been close neighbors and good friends, whose friendly exchanges date back more than a thousand years.

The two countries have also witnessed progress in their relations during their joint fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. At the invitation of the Bangladeshi government, the Chinese government immediately dispatched a team of medical experts to support epidemic prevention and control efforts in Bangladesh.

China was also one of the first countries to provide vaccine assistance to Bangladesh. When COVID-19 hit, the Chinese side helped the country protect people’s health.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who attended the response letter delivery ceremony, said Xi’s response to Chin’s letter on the eve of International Children’s Day reflected his high regard for the friendly relations between China and Bangladesh, its expectations for the lasting friendship between the two countries and the hope for the success and well-being of the country’s youth.

Sun said young people are the key to fostering friendly cooperation between China and Bangladesh, hoping that mutual communication and learning by young people from both countries can be promoted.

“Together, they can bring their enthusiasm and passion to the cause of China-Bangladesh friendship,” Sun said.

Chin expressed his aspirations to study in China in the future.

“I hope to have the chance to go to a Chinese university in the future and study medicine there,” Chin said, “and become a doctor to treat the injured and save the dying, just like my Chinese mother. did it.”