Best-selling piece of evidence: Experts say recording fatally undermines Trump’s entire defense





Former President Donald Trump has admitted to keeping a classified Pentagon document regarding a potential attack on Iran, according to an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting, multiple sources told CNN.

The taping was made at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club in July 2021, when Trump met two people working on the autobiography of former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. His aide Margo Martin, who regularly records conversations with authors to ensure accuracy, recorded the conversation, CNN reported,

“This recording is important because it demonstrates Trump’s knowledge of the law governing classified information,” former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade, a law professor at the University of Michigan, told Salon. “For most crimes, ignorance of the law is no excuse. Handling classified information is an exception to this rule. Prosecutors must prove that the accused knew their conduct was illegal. A recording of Trump discussing his knowledge of this law would be powerful evidence of it as a constituent element of the offense.”

Trump’s comments on the tape indicate his desire to share the information, but also reveal that he was aware of constraints on his authority as a former president to declassify the tapes, two sources told CNN.

It contradicts the former president’s repeated claims that he declassified all documents he took from the White House, allowing the tape to serve as evidence for prosecutors to establish Trump knew he shouldn’t possess. classified documents.

“The recording is also valuable because it relates to national defense information,” McQuade said. “For this reason, he is covered not only by the laws governing classified information, but also by the Espionage Act. If he kept and discussed a document covered by the Espionage Act, then his claims that he declassified the documents would become moot. It would still be a crime.”

Sources described the recording as crucial evidence that could potentially be used in a case against Trump, according to CNN. Special Counsel Jack Smith paid particular attention to the meeting as part of the criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of national security information.

The audio recording would be ‘successful evidence’ in the special counsel’s case against Trump, demonstrating both Trump’s knowledge and intent regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents, Temidayo Aganga-Williams said , partner at Selendy Gay Elsberg and former lead investigative attorney. for the House January 6 committee.

“[T]its recording takes the investigation of President Trump’s handling of classified documents squarely from a simple case of obstruction to a case of espionage law,” Aganga-Williams said. “The Espionage Act makes it a crime to retain, without authorization, defense-related documents that could be used to harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary or share such information thereon with an unauthorized person. . »

The recording indicates that prosecutors are not only focusing on Trump’s involvement in keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but they are also examining events that unfolded in Bedminster a year ago. previously.

“Trump’s taped conversation, as reported, fatally undermines one of his earliest defenses, which was that he could declassify national security documents at will,” former federal prosecutor Kevin O’Brien told Salon. . “No credible person believed Trump’s defense. If the reports of the taped conversation are accurate, Trump himself did not believe it either.”

He added that the context of Trump’s reported remarks is all the more interesting given that at the time of the alleged conversation, General Mark Milley was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“Trump allegedly claims on tape that the leaked document contradicts General Milley’s claim that he dissuaded Trump from invading Iran,” O’Brien said. “If this is true, then the document must have contained extremely sensitive information about the military’s possible plans to invade Iran. Few topics would have been more sensitive than this and any breach of secrecy about it would have threatened security. This possibility only heightens the seriousness of what Trump appears to have done.”

Smith, who is leading the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump, is examining the removal of hundreds of classified White House government documents that were then taken to Mar-a-Lago after the former president left.

“This recording, coupled with other recent revelations, makes it not only reasonable but extremely likely that former President Trump will be charged under the Espionage Act,” Aganga-Williams said.

