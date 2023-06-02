The story of Pak Pele, whose noodle shop was taken over by President Jokowi









Yogyakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) dined at Bakmie Pak Pele, Kraton, Jogja City on Thursday evening (1/6/2023). Pak Pele said President Jokowi’s entourage spent up to 3 million rupees on the menu of ordered dishes. President Jokowi had dinner with his youngest son Kaesang Pangarep and his wife Erina Gudono. He ordered three dishes from the menu. “Yes, Pak Jokowi asked for sego goreng, fried noodles, godog (boiled noodles), but he asked for a little so he could taste everything,” Pak Pelé told reporters after President Jokowi’s visit on Thursday ( 1/6). . ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Pak Pele said that before the arrival of President Jokowi, the Paspampres first visited his shop. He was asked to set up three tables for the group. “But as earlier it was full, I put it away, ‘I’m sorry that Mr. Jokowi wants to come here, please empty this, what are you going to order me first’ , he said.

According to him, customers have welcomed the request. “It turned out that (President Jokowi) came to shake hands, I shook hands with him (the customers),” he continued. Pak Pele said that according to presidential protocol, he brought his own plates for President Jokowi, Kaesang and Erina. Not only that, according to him, the president also brought his own drink. “There were about 15 plates. Pak Jokowi had 3 (plates), then this one, this one it was yesterday’s wedding (who just got married yesterday), the same his wife (his wife),” he explained. Pak Pele continued, the total dinner orders for President Jokowi’s entourage were around 100 servings. He also admitted that he was confused about the calculation of the total order price. “As for this portion, I was confused, I was just approximate, I ordered to pay 3 million, in total, but it is a lot, ask first. Now it is the most expensive” , he concluded. (apl/apl)

