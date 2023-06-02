Top 10 Global News: Pak Defense Min Calls Imran Khan a Threat to the Nation, Train Derails in Odisha, and More





Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s Defense Minister, has warned that former Prime Minister Imran Khan poses a “bigger threat” to the nation than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, India became one of the main buyers of Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Historically allies, the two countries settle a greater share of trade in national currencies after Russia was cut off from global payment systems dominated by the US dollar.

Click on the news title to find out more:

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Pakistan’s Defense Minister, has warned that former Prime Minister Imran Khan poses a “bigger threat” to the nation than Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The bombshell remarks were made on air as Asif spoke to a Pakistani TV reporter: “Your foreign enemy is known to you. In Pakistan, people are still unable to identify the enemy who was born here and who is a greater threat than the enemy of this nation (India).”

India became one of the main buyers of Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine. Historically allies, the two countries settle a greater share of trade in national currencies after Russia was cut off from global payment systems dominated by the US dollar. Although this seems like a win-win situation for everyone, there is a problem. Russia does not know how to reap the benefits of this trade.

In an unfortunate turn of events on Friday evening, the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in the town of Balasore in the Indian state of Odisha, during which several passengers were injured. According to local media, the cause of the accident was the collision of the express train with a freight train. A search and rescue operation is currently underway.

The inauguration of India’s new parliament appears to be marred by yet another controversy, this time diplomatic, over a mural inside the building which shows all the key kingdoms and ancient cities representing ancient India. One of the towns shown in the mural that has drawn strong criticism is Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha. The mural appears to originate from the concept of “Akhand Bharat,” a term that refers to undivided India whose geographical area included present-day Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Thailand.

Sachin Tendulkar has had a stellar run in international cricket. He made his debut at the age of 16 and played his last match at the age of 40 in late 2013. The Master Blaster ended with over 34,000 total runs, as well as up to 100 centuries at the highest level. Thus, he is hailed as one of the greatest of all time. Recently, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar highlighted how Tendulkar battled against some of the greatest bowlers during his playing days and yet managed to dominate them.

Rapid advances in technology have always ushered in new eras in Hollywood. The latest is the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which is both fascinating and deeply disturbing. The rise of digital doubles and fake trailers generated by AI tools has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, leaving many horrified by the potential consequences. From rumors of digital creations of deceased actors to aging stars thanks to AI, the line between reality and illusion is becoming increasingly blurred. One of the most disturbing reports circulating in Hollywood is the supposed cameo of a digital creation by the late Christopher Reeve in the upcoming The Flash movie.

A new study has suggested that the Milky Way galaxy is home to a third of the planets that have water and, therefore, are suitable for life. This study, based on recent telescope data provided by the Kepler mission, indicates that there are billions of smaller and cooler planets, with half the mass of the Sun, which orbit M dwarfs (also called dwarfs red).

The World Health Organization released a statement on Friday advising that Tanzania has declared an end to the deadly outbreak of the Marburg virus, cases of which were first reported in March this year.

Several international students in Canada are staging indefinite protests amid a growing threat of their possible deportation from the country. The protest, which began in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this week, is expected to continue until the eviction process is halted.

The issue of sex abuse scandals in Catholic churches continues to make headlines. The Spanish Catholic Church’s latest investigation into such cases revealed even grimmer details, Reuters reported. The investigative report identified up to 728 alleged abusers, clergy and non-clerics, and 927 victims, over eight decades since the 1940s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/top-10-world-news-pak-defence-min-calls-imran-khan-threat-to-nation-train-derails-in-odisha-and-more-599816 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos