Boris Johnson to Bypass Government and Hand WhatsApp Messages Directly to Covid Inquiry | Tatler





Boris Johnson leaves his home on June 27, 2016 in London Jack Taylor/Getty Images Boris Johnson has agreed to hand over all WhatsApp messages sent during his time as Prime Minister directly to the Covid Inquiry, led by Baroness Hallet, which is investigating governments’ handling of the pandemic. This decision bypasses the government, which has so far refused the request to hand them over. Earlier this week, Baroness Hallett asked the Cabinet Office to share all messages sent by Johnson and 40 other ministers before 4pm on Thursday. The government missed that deadline and launched a legal challenge to the request. In a letter sent to the inquiry, the Cabinet Office said it was an unwarranted intrusion into other aspects of government work. It also represents an intrusion into their legitimate expectations of privacy and the protection of their personal information. The letter also argues that many of the messages are unambiguously unrelated to the investigation. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his daily COVID 19 press briefing in Downing Street on March 22, 2020 Pool WPA/Getty Images Boris Johnson has taken the decision to bypass the government and provide his WhatsApp messages directly to Baroness Hallet. He wrote in a letter: “While I understand the Government’s position, I am not prepared to let my material become a test for others when I am perfectly content for the investigation to see it.” In addition to the WhatsApp messages, Baroness Hallet had requested two dozen notebooks from Johnson, which had been withdrawn by the government, but which Johnson had asked senior Whitehall officials to pass on. He said that if they refused, he would ask for them to be returned to him so that he could hand them over directly to the investigation. George Freeman, Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation, said he thought the government was unlikely to win its position on leaking former ministers’ WhatsApp messages. I have absolutely no doubt the courts will find that Baroness Hallett will decide what evidence she thinks is relevant and then proceed, he told the BBC. Question time. I personally think it is highly likely that the courts will decide that Baroness Hallett will decide what evidence [is relevant]but I think it is a point worth testing.

