Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address US Congress | Narendra Modi news

washington d.c. Top U.S. lawmakers have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Congress when he visits Washington, DC later this month, a rare opportunity afforded only to the country’s closest allies.

Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives announced the invitation in a letter to Modi on Friday, saying the June 22 speech would celebrate the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Based on our shared values ​​and commitment to global peace and prosperity, the partnership between our two countries continues to grow, the letter said.

During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India’s future and talk about the global challenges facing our countries.

It will be Modi’s second time addressing a joint session of Congress, having delivered a speech to US lawmakers in 2016.

I have the honor to invite @PMOIndia@Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22. It will be an opportunity to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India and to speak about the global challenges facing our two countries. pic.twitter.com/gu68UjJltG Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 2, 2023

Modis’ visit to the United States comes amid escalating competition between Washington and Beijing, and as India, now the world’s largest country by population, has emerged as a major geopolitical and economic power. .

US officials regularly praise New Delhi as an important ally in the Asia-Pacific region, where Beijing’s policies, including claims over the South China Sea, have drawn increasing criticism from Washington.

The White House announced Modis’ trip last month, saying President Joe Biden would host him to affirm the deep and close partnership between the two nations.

The visit will reinforce our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared determination to elevate our strategic technology partnership, especially in the areas of defence, clean energy and space, he said in a statement. statement May 10.

The Biden administration has deepened its ties with India in recent years; He strengthened the so-called Quad alliance, which also includes Australia and Japan, and created a formal partnership with the South Asian country Israel and the United Arab Emirates, dubbed I2U2.

But Modis’ critics in the United States have called on Washington to do more to confront his nationalist policies, which they say are hurting minorities in India, especially Muslims.

A State Department report on religious freedom last month documented allegations of violence by law enforcement against members of religious minorities in several states, including the flogging of Muslim men and the demolition of homes and shops owned by Muslims in India.

Well, please continue to speak directly with our colleagues and counterparts in India about these concerns, a senior US official told reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the report’s release.

Let us continue to encourage the government to condemn violence and hold accountable all groups that engage in dehumanizing discourse against religious minorities and all groups that engage in violence against religious communities.

India has rejected US accusations of violating religious freedom.

The American Indian Muslim Council (IAMC), an advocacy group, last month expressed disappointment with calls for Modi to address Congress.

To fail to note Modis’ violent, anti-minority and authoritarian tendencies, and his corrupt mismanagement of the Indian economy, is not only to ignore the US government’s own findings, but a strategic error that could jeopardize global stability, the band said in a statement.

Modi has also been criticized over accusations of a crackdown on domestic political opponents.

Earlier this year, opposition figure Rahul Gandhi was expelled from the country’s parliament after being found guilty of defamation in Modis’ home state of Gujarat in relation to an election campaign remark by 2019 seen as an insult to the Prime Minister.