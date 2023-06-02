Why Xi Jinping ordered China’s national security chiefs to prepare for worst-case scenarios | Taiwan | United States | South China Sea | Aukos | WORLD

The president of China, Xi Jinping, convened an internal Communist Party (CCP) meeting for domestic security officials to consider worst-case scenarios and prepare for rough seas. In addition, he warned of the risks posed by advances in artificial intelligence.

The complexity and difficulty of the national security issues we currently face have increased dramatically.said Xiaccording to the state news agency Xinhua.

We need to embrace outcome thinking and worst-case scenario thinkingand prepare ourselves to endure the great trials of strong winds and raging waves, and even dangerous and stormy seasgo.

Even if Xi Jinping did not specify what these problems consist of, the local press mentioned Friction with the United States, tension in the South China Sea and the Taiwan question.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony for the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on May 26, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS PETER/POOL/ AFP). / THOMAS STONE

Besides, China it also faces a struggling economy.

Xi maintained that China should accelerate the modernization of its national security system and capabilities, focusing on make them more effective in real combat and practical use, just CNN.

also requested that China push for the construction of a national security risk monitoring and early warning system, strengthen national security education, and improve data security management and artificial intelligence.

The meeting pointed out that the complexity and severity of the national security challenges facing our country have increased significantly. The national security front must develop strategic self-confidence, be confident enough to secure victory, and be well aware of its own strengths and advantages.Xinhua news agency said.

China It has cracked down on its own tech sector in a bid to reassert party control, but like other countries it is struggling to find ways to regulate rapidly developing artificial intelligence technology, the AP said. .

The official Beijing Youth Daily newspaper said the CPC meeting reinforced the need to assess potential risks, take precautions, protect people’s interests and national security, and ensure safety, reliability and AI controllability.

Xiwho is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Tuesday while presiding over the first meeting of the National Security Commission of the XX Party Central Committee.

China’s challenges

In recent years, the relationship between China and the United States they have deteriorated to the point of being at their worst. This is due to technological and commercial competition, human rights, the Taiwan question, the interests of the two nations in the South China Sea, and even the question of the origin of covid-19.

Earlier this year, tension mounted after UNITED STATES shot down a Chinese balloon which Washington said was being used by Beijing for espionage purposes. The incident led to the cancellation of a visit to China by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was scheduled for February.

Even the Chinese Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, went so far as to warn against the risk of conflict and confrontation if the United States does not change course.

The location of Taiwan. (AFP).

As for Taiwanthe international community fears that China decide at any time to invade the island, which he claims as part of his territory.

Taiwan It is located less than 180 kilometers from the coast of China.

Xi Jinping He said reunification between China and Taiwan is inevitable and did not rule out the use of force.

In the Taiwanese factor, the United States also plays an important role.

In August last year, Nancy Pelosi, then Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, sparking the fury of China, which responded with the largest military maneuvers in its history around the island.

And in October, the Communist Party registered for the first time in its Constitution its opposition to the independence of Taiwan.

The military situation of China and Taiwan. (AFP).

What would the United States do if China invaded Taiwan? Washington supports the one-China policy and does not recognize Taiwan’s independence.

However, the United States sells defensive weapons to Taiwan and conducts joint military exercises.

Moreover, in September of last year, President Joe Biden said US military personnel would defend the island if the Chinese invaded.

The AFP agency specifies that an invasion of China A Taiwan This would disrupt global supply chains, as the island is the top maker of semiconductors, essential compounds for many electronic devices.

Moreover, he takes for granted that it would bring China and the United States closer to a direct armed confrontation.

The South China Sea. (AFP).

The issue of South China Sea it is also a factor that could trigger a conflict between Beijing and Washington.

Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea as its own, a region of enormous economic and geostrategic importance through which it passes. one third of world shipping.

In addition, the area is believed to host numerous deposits of oil and gas.

Under Xi Jinping’s command, China has built artificial islands in the area where there are airstrips, tourist facilities and military use.

But these waters are also claimed by countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Bruni.

UNITED STATES is implicated in the affair and has a military presence in the area under the pretext of defending the freedom of navigation.

US President Joe Biden (center) takes part in a trilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the AUKUS summit on March 13, 2023. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP). / JIM WATSON

Another open flank for China concerns a pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australiawhich this year finalized a plan to create a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, in a bid to counter Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Two years earlier, these countries had announced a pact called Victimsand which aims to defend the common interests of the three powers in the Indo-Pacific.

China He responded by saying that it was a threat to regional peace and that it would trigger an arms race.